More than five years after Andi Dorfman handed out roses on The Bachelorette, she has accepted a proposal from Blaine Hart.

The lawyer first appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. After she (infamously) dumped Juan Pablo Galavis during the fantasy suite dates, Dorfman was named the season 10 Bachelorette. During her season, she picked Josh Murray over runner-up Nick Viall.

Five months after the finale aired, Dorfman emotionally confirmed the end of their engagement in an interview with Chris Harrison in February 2015. She later accused the former baseball player of being emotionally abusive in her first book, It’s Not Okay. (Murray denied the allegations at the time.)

While Dorfman continued to detail her romantic ventures, writing a follow-up book, Single State of Mind, about dating in New York City, she kept the names of her suitors under wraps. In fall 2021, she began to tease that she was in a serious relationship.

“I’ve always, obviously, been kind of coy with relationships having done the show and had that exposure and it just being a big deal kind of blowing up in my face, so I’ve been pretty coy about it,” Dorfman exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022, two months after she revealed Hart’s identity. “I just met someone that I wanted everyone to know about. It sounds cliché, but [I wanted to] shout from the rooftops. I was like, ‘I want everyone to know how happy I am in love and I think the response is great because I didn’t know what the response would be.’ Obviously, I haven’t openly talked about relationships and everyone’s been like, ‘Oh, I love seeing you so happy,’ and so I think that’s definitely made me kind of want to even go deeper and share more of it because I realize people are actually happy for me to find love.”

Dorfman and Hart initially met 15 years prior via a mutual friend. They reconnected in Italy during summer 2021.

“I think we have a great chemistry, a good connection,” the commercial real estate professional gushed to Us in February 2022. “She’s very smart, also very funny, keeps me laughing … The list is long, but the humor is at the top.”

One month later, he proposed on the beach in Los Angeles.

“I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first,” she gushed to People in March 2022, noting that he got her parents’ permission before he got down on one knee. “And then after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air. So we drove home to pack a bag and when I opened the door to our home, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That’s when I really started bawling. My nephew and niece were there and came running up to us. It was adorable. And turns out, Blaine had been planning with our families and my friends for a month to get it all organized and I had absolutely no clue!”

Scroll through for a complete timeline of their romance: