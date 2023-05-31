Cancel OK
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart 1 Year After Romantic Engagement

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart Are Married
Courtesy of Andi Dorfman/Instagram

Bachelorette no more! Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart are officially married more than one year after their whirlwind engagement.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the pair wed in Italy on Wednesday, May 31, in front of their family and friends, including Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss, Nikki Ferrell and Amanda Stanton.

The former reality star, 36, first appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. After she (infamously) dumped then-lead Juan Pablo Galavis, she went on to be named the season 10 Bachelorette. By the end of her journey, she chose Josh Murray over runner-up Nick Viall.

Less than one year into their engagement, Dorfman confirmed in February 2015 that she and Murray, 38, had split. She later accused the former baseball player of being emotionally abusive in her first book, It’s Not Okay, which came out in May 2016. (Murray denied the allegations at the time.)

Dorfman continued to detail her romantic life in the public eye, writing a second book, Single State of Mind, about dating in New York City. In fall 2021, the ABC alum began to tease that she was in a serious relationship before posting a PDA photo with her beau that December.

“I just met someone that I wanted everyone to know about. It sounds cliché, but [I wanted to] shout from the rooftops,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022, two months after she finally revealed Hart’s identity.

She continued: “I was like, ‘I want everyone to know how happy I am in love and I think the response is great because I didn’t know what the response would be.’ Obviously, I haven’t openly talked about relationships and everyone’s been like, ‘Oh, I love seeing you so happy,’ and so I think that’s definitely made me kind of want to even go deeper and share more of it because I realize people are actually happy for me to find love.”

The duo initially met 15 years prior through a mutual friend and ended up reconnecting in Italy during the summer of 2021. In March 2022, Hart proposed on the beach in Los Angeles.

“I think we have a great chemistry, a good connection,” the commercial real estate professional gushed to Us one month before their engagement. “She’s very smart, also very funny, keeps me laughing … The list is long, but the humor is at the top. We’ve said a lot of things, a lot of cliché phrases like, ‘Timing is everything,’ ‘When you know, you know.’”

