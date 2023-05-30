Bachelor Nation takes Italy! As Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart prepare to exchange vows, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss, Amanda Stanton and more Bachelor alums have landed overseas for the nuptials.

Adams, 32, Sluss, 27, and Stanton, 33, took to Instagram to document their “girls trip” leading up to the wedding. The trio has enjoyed shopping at Chanel, “gelato before every meal” and a boat ride.

“Lol this is what a real girls trip looks like,” Adams captioned a pic of their shopping bags and dessert on Monday, May 29.

While all three ladies are in relationships, they left their significant others at home. The season 16 Bachelorette, for her part, has been linked to Bravo personality Luke Gulbranson since earlier this year.

“It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think,” an insider recently told Us Weekly of the reality TV personalities after they were seen jewelry shopping at Tiffany & Co. “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future.”

Stanton, for her part, explained via Instagram Stories that her husband, Michael Fogel, is at home with her daughters, Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

“We are going on a family trip in a couple weeks so he couldn’t take too much time off work! He’s at home with the kids and Moose,” the Bachelor season 20 contestant wrote. “Doing the girls end of the year school projects. So cute lol.”

Sluss, meanwhile, is preparing her own trip down the aisle to NFL player Jake Funk.

“I don’t really have, you know, any vision in mind other than something small,” the Bachelor season 24 winner, who was briefly engaged to Bachelor Peter Weber, told Us in February, adding that she hopes to wed in 2014. “And right now, we’re just focused on our relationship and making sure that’s our top focus and then the wedding will come, you know, I just feel like naturally.”

For now, the group is focused on Dorfman’s wedding. The season 10 Bachelorette, 36, previously told Us that Adams, Sluss and Stanton were on her guest list — in addition to the Single State of Mind author’s Bachelor season 18 costars Kelly Travis and Nikki Ferrell.

“I think the show just, like, instantly creates this connection and introduction almost. And then the more you get to know people you’re like, ‘Oh wow. I really like this person not even related to the show,’ which is cool. It brings you together,” Dorfman told Us. “It’s not to say that you’re gonna be best friends with everyone from every season, but just that initial introduction, you already feel a bond because you’ve gone through that [and] you can share stories about it and I think there’s a lot of trust, honestly — an inherent trust. Tayshia, I’ve only known for a couple years, but every time I go to New York, I see her and I feel like both of us can confide in each other. Whether it’s about dating [or] life, you know, she’s kind of living the life that I feel like I lived after the show in New York and being single. I really love that aspect of it.”

Dorfman and Hart got engaged in 2022 after reconnecting on a trip abroad during summer 2021.

“We re-met in Italy,” she told Us. “We actually met one time in college. He was baseball teammates with one of my high school friends and there was a 4th of July party [and] we met then. And then literally 15 years later we were both in Italy and he DMed me. He’s like, ‘Are you in Italy right now?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘I’m coming to the coast this weekend, what are you doing?’ I was like, ‘Nothing, come hang out with us!’ Like, zero strings attached. I had no idea what to expect. I was like, ‘He could be married with kids for all I know! Like, he could be bringing his wife.’ But we re-met there so definitely a place in our heart.”

