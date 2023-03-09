From Bachelorette to bride! Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart are ready to exchange vows nearly a decade after she handed out roses.

The season 10 star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her upcoming nuptials, including the biggest difference between what she wanted in a wedding back in 2014 and now.

“Great question. I think it’s probably just more of the size of the wedding I wanted and the whole, like, drama fairy tale aspect of it,” Dorfman told Us. “And now we’re doing a destination wedding, totally opposite [of what I thought I wanted].”

The former ABC star and Hart will wed in Italy after they reconnected overseas during summer 2021.

“We re-met in Italy. We actually met one time in college. He was baseball teammates with one of my high school friends and there was a 4th of July party [and] we met then. And then literally 15 years later we were both in Italy and he DMed me. He’s like, ‘Are you in Italy right now?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘I’m coming to the coast this weekend, what are you doing?’ I was like, ‘Nothing, come hang out with us!’ Like, zero strings attached. I had no idea what to expect. I was like, ‘He could be married with kids for all I know! Like, he could be bringing his wife,’” she recalled. “But we re-met there so definitely a place in our heart.”

Hart proposed in March 2022 and according to Dorfman, took the lead on wedding planning.

“I was like, ‘I don’t wanna plan a wedding,’ and Blaine was like, ‘I wanna plan a wedding!’ He’s actually really organized and really good at planning stuff. So he has literally taken over,” she explained. “I’m in charge of my dresses and a couple other things like gift bags and invitations, which is fun for me. And every morning I wake up to, like, 10 different emails between him [and] our planner. And I’m like, ‘OK, cool. I’m happy to just show up.’”

Before the couple wed in May, they are running the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half on March 19.

“I’ve never done a half, which is crazy because I’ve done two full marathons, but here we are! … It was funny [during] the L.A. marathon at the very end, he started to inch a little closer,” Dorfman told Us of running with her fiancé. “I’m like, ‘Don’t you dare.’ I was like, ‘You better have the same time [as me].’ He’s like, ‘Oh, maybe a second faster.’ I was like, ‘You’re gonna go down hard on social media if you cross that finish line one second before your fiancée!’”

