Running to the altar! Andi Dorfman is opening up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Blaine Hart as they prepare to wed — and run a second race together.

“I didn’t ever think he wasn’t The One,” the 35-year-old former Bachelorette exclusively told Us on Tuesday, March 7, while discussing the couple’s upcoming participation in the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half. “I don’t remember having that moment where I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the man I’m gonna marry.’ We weren’t ever not together, and we never had a bad time and it just built up into what we have now.”

Dorfman and Hart reconnected in Italy during summer 2021 after briefly meeting in college.

“He’s not watching The Bachelor [or] The Bachelorette, but of course, he knew about it,” she told Us about reconnecting with her now-fiancé after she starred on season 10 of The Bachelorette. “Especially back when I did it, it was a huge deal. It still is huge, but you couldn’t avoid The Bachelor [or] Bachelorette when I did it. He definitely knew about it. He has no plans of watching it, which I’m totally fine with. I don’t want him to watch when I was, like, 28 years old — I’m good! We can leave that in the past.”

Following her stint on season 18 of The Bachelor, she got engaged to Josh Murray during the 2014 finale of her season. The twosome later split and Dorfman released two books about dating, becoming a source of support for her single followers. She recently reminded her fans that she still has their back even though she’s now happily taken.

“I had done a Story of something cute. Blaine, like, left a note in my car and everyone was like, ‘Oh I want that.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I gotta be honest about single life.’ Because I did experience it and I did write two books about it and I’m not the girl that all of a sudden is 35 and like, ‘Oh, here we are!’ It does take a lot of time and I just wanted people to be encouraged about it,” she told Us. “I want people to live their best life and know that a man doesn’t have to create that. And if that is at the end of the line, then that’s great, but enjoy it. I enjoyed so much being single. … I never really remember getting too down on myself. Sure, there were moments where I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m the only single person at a wedding,’ which I talked about and I wrote about in the books, but I want people to see that full picture.”

She continued: “I want people to see like, ‘Hey, I’m 35. That might not be what was traditionally normal back in the day, but I love the life that I have. I love the timeline for myself.’ And it just breaks my heart when people feel bad about being single. So I wanna try and turn that around. And that’s what that post was about, you know, just really showing the entire journey and not just little bits and clips of like, ‘Hey, I’m happy now all of a sudden.’”

As fans of the former reality star may know, Dorfman also turned to running after The Bachelorette to help with her mental health. While she’s busier as she gears up for her May wedding, Dorfman still loves the sport and will run the United Airlines NYC Half with Hart on March 19.

“I’ve never done a half, which is crazy because I’ve done two full marathons, but here we are!” she told Us. “I’m excited, obviously, to be back doing it with New York Road Runners. My old coach, Roberto, is still there, so he’s gonna be along for the ride. Also, my fiancé is gonna come do it with me, so I feel like any chance I get to be in New York, I am there.”

The duo will be running the half together. “It was funny [during] the L.A. marathon at the very end, he started to inch a little closer,” Dorfman explained. “I’m like, ‘Don’t you dare.’ I was like, ‘You better have the same time [as me].’ He’s like, ‘Oh, maybe a second faster.’ I was like, ‘You’re gonna go down hard on social media if you cross that finish line one second before your fiancé!’”

For more from Dorfman, watch the video above.