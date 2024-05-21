The cast of Summer House gave beach style new meaning at the season 8 reunion.

The stars of the hit Bravo series, namely the show’s leading ladies, appeared to follow an unspoken skin-baring theme with their glamorous gowns and cutout frocks.

Paige DeSorbo showed off her toned torso in a white David Koma design that featured sheer fabric at the stomach. She paired the piece with Versace heels, Stephanie Gotlieb jewelry and glam courtesy of hairstylist Mitchell Ramazon and makeup artist Taylor Fitzgerald. She told Bravo that her look was inspired by Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

Lindsay Hubbard, meanwhile, was dressed for revenge in a lavender body-hugging LPA gown that fell off her shoulders and featured a daring slit at her hip. She told the network that she wanted to be “comfortable, classy, sexy and upgraded.”

The rest of the cast maintained the muted colorway with soft shades like sand, sage and taupe. While the group kept their looks neutral, fans can expect their words to be far from impartial.

The special is gearing up to be an explosive one as Lindsay and Carl Radke come face to face following their shocking split, which saw them call off their engagement one year after the proposal.

New episodes of Summer House air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Stream the next day on Peacock.

Keep scrolling to see the Summer House cast’s season 8 reunion looks: