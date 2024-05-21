Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

‘Summer House’ Cast Keeps It Neutral — With Their Looks, Not Their Words — At Season 8 Reunion

By
Summer House Season 8 Reunion Looks
10
Bravo

The cast of Summer House gave beach style new meaning at the season 8 reunion.  

The stars of the hit Bravo series, namely the show’s leading ladies, appeared to follow an unspoken skin-baring theme with their glamorous gowns and cutout frocks. 

Paige DeSorbo showed off her toned torso in a white David Koma design that featured sheer fabric at the stomach. She paired the piece with Versace heels, Stephanie Gotlieb jewelry and glam courtesy of hairstylist Mitchell Ramazon and makeup artist Taylor Fitzgerald. She told Bravo that her look was inspired by Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

Lindsay Hubbard, meanwhile, was dressed for revenge in a lavender body-hugging LPA gown that fell off her shoulders and featured a daring slit at her hip. She told the network that she wanted to be “comfortable, classy, sexy and upgraded.” 

 The rest of the cast maintained the muted colorway with soft shades like sand, sage and taupe. While the group kept their looks neutral, fans can expect their words to be far from impartial. 

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

The special is gearing up to be an explosive one as Lindsay and Carl Radke come face to face following their shocking split, which saw them call off their engagement one year after the proposal. 

 New episodes of Summer House air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Stream the next day on Peacock.

Keep scrolling to see the Summer House cast’s season 8 reunion looks: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Lindsay Hubbard
‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Paige DeSorbo
Summer House Bio

Summer House

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!