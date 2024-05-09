Ciara Miller is praising costar West Wilson for keeping their relationship status a secret from the public after filming Summer House.

“Honestly, good on him because he is a blabbermouth actually,” Ciara, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Soap and Glory. “He is an open book through and through and I’m like, ‘Shut up. Shut up.’”

Ciara and West have remained tight-lipped about their current relationship status as viewers have watched their romance develop during season 8 of Summer House, which was filmed in 2023. (Ciara told Us that their romance didn’t receive a label by the end of the summer, but played coy when asked about their connection now.)

Ciara, who noted that their connection “definitely caught me off guard,” hoped to take things slow with West especially in the wake of her previous public romance with Austen Kroll and other “men in [her] life,” too.

“I’m always going to move at the pace that I want to,” Ciara told Us. “I really appreciated him not pressuring me and not making me feel pressure about the entire situation.”

While West abided by Ciara’s desires, he did express to their costars during season 8 that he hoped to ramp things up in the bedroom. Ciara told Us that she understood why he chose to have those conversations with their housemates, but also noted that she wished he had opened up to her.

“I do think that I wish that there were conversations that maybe he would’ve had with me personally as opposed to talking to other people about it,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s like he’s also forming relationships with these people in this house and it’s also new to him.”

Ciara noted that she “totally understood” West’s hesitation when it came to putting a label on their relationship if they weren’t sleeping together. She added, “But also I’m not going to move faster than I want to just to be exclusive or whatever.”

During an episode of Summer House earlier this month, West confessed to their costars that he was still communicating with other girls while pursuing a connection with Ciara. While their housemates appeared surprised by the admission, Ciara told Us that she had no hard feelings toward West.

“Honestly, I didn’t care,” Ciara said, noting that she was “probably” also texting other guys. “Honestly, it didn’t bother me because at that point, we’d only known each other for maybe a month and a half, two months. There was still so much gray area in our relationship and things to talk about, things to explore.”

When she’s not soaking up the sun with her pals on Summer House, Ciara can be found partnering with Soap and Glory — and packing the products in her bag when she heads to the Hamptons.

“The Clean On Me Body Wash is a part of my everyday routine and it’s a great way to jumpstart your day. You get the most compliments. It obviously smells so good,” she said. “[The partnership] was a perfect fit.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi