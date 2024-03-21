West Wilson isn’t sure how Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard could “exist” in Summer House together.

“It would be challenging for sure,” Wilson, 28, exclusively tells Us Weekly about the exes reuniting for Summer House. “From what I’ve seen since Summer ended, I haven’t seen fights, but they just have avoided each other. I don’t know how that would exist. I mean, unless you walk by someone for two months and just, like, don’t make eye contact.

He continues, “But who knows. They’ve been doing it forever.”

Us confirmed in August 2023 that Radke, 39, and Hubbard, 37, called off their engagement. The pair, who began dating in late 2021, were expected to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2023.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Signs Carl and Lindsay Were Headed for a Split Bravo/YouTube (2) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split surprised many fans — but season 8 of Summer House continues to prove that a breakup was inevitable. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl, 39, called off his and Lindsay’s engagement one year after his proposal. Lindsay, 37, later told Us she was “completely blindsided” by […]

Wilson was friends with Hubbard when he joined the Bravo series during season 8 in 2024. But he tells Us that “by nature” he “got a lot more guy talk” from Radke.

“I knew they were obviously having their issues,” Wilson shares. “There were red flags, but to me, I just still felt like I was getting comfortable with everyone. So I was just probably intaking a lot more, and that just kind of felt like another couple fighting in the Summer House.”

He admits, “I probably didn’t read into it as much as maybe I should have, to be honest.”

Hubbard raised eyebrows when she questioned Radke’s sobriety during a season 8 episode of Summer House. After the episode aired, she admitted that she wished she had used “better wording.”

Wilson, for his part, tells Us he “never” wondered about Radke’s sobriety, adding, “I’ve never seen Carl not stoic and in control.”

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every […]

He adds that Hubbard’s comments were “something that objectively we can all reflect on and say probably wasn’t the best thing to do to your significant other.”

After Radke and Hubbard closed the chapter on their relationship, Wilson says he gave them both their space, sending them a text but “definitely playing neutral.”

“I don’t think either of them were looking for me to take a stance on either side, but obviously, they both want their stories told,” Wilson says. “I think we’re getting that now.”

As for whether the twosome seem happier apart, Wilson says Radke is “finding his groove,” adding, “But I would imagine it takes a while to kind of get back on your horse for sure.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi