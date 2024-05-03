Andy Cohen is ready to roll the tape and host another reunion with the Summer House cast.

On Friday, May 3, Andy, 55, confirmed cameras were ready to film the season 8 reunion at an undisclosed location in New York City. “I’m pumped,” the host wrote via his Instagram Stories while holding a stack of cards filled with juicy questions submitted by viewers.

Gabby Prescod also confirmed the reunion was happening when she shared a selfie from her car. “Rise and shine,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at 5:55 a.m. “It’s reunion time.”

While fans will have to wait several weeks to watch what went down at the taping, Bravo already released the seating chart for this season’s reunion. Spoiler alert: Viewers have a lot of questions.

Although it’s perfectly understandable to see exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard on opposite sides, some can’t help but wonder why Ciara Miller and West Wilson are so far apart after developing a romantic connection throughout filming.

“West and Ciara being on opposite sides worries me,” one viewer wrote in the comments section. Another user added, “West and Ciara on different sides 💔.”

Others pointed out Ciara, 28, and Paige DeSorbo sitting next to Lindsay, 37. While the trio have experienced their fair share of drama in past seasons, Lindsay’s relationship problems with Carl, 39, appear to have strengthened her bond with some costars.

“Paige being on Linds side was not on my bingo card for the season,” one fan said. Another user quipped, “Hubbs. Ciara. Paige. Same. Side. Wow Bethenny Wow.”

The season 8 reunion will mark a rare moment where Lindsay and Carl will be in the same room following their split in August 2023. Although they briefly reunited at BravoCon in November 2023, the duo have kept their distance ever since Carl called off their engagement three months before the wedding.

“This is the first time I’m seeing Carl,” Lindsay said in Las Vegas at the Summer House panel. “We don’t really speak unless he has to get into the apartment to get some stuff. That’s really it.”

In the May 2 episode of Summer House, Carl continued to express hesitations about marrying his fiancée. Meanwhile, Lindsay seemed excited about her upcoming nuptials while enjoying a bridal shower with Ciara, Gabby, Amanda Batula and Danielle Olivera. “The good that came out of last summer 🤍,” Lindsay wrote via Instagram after the episode aired. “(Just missing Paige) #summerhouse.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.