The Summer House cast remains divided over Lindsay Hubbard’s claim that she was “blindsided” by Carl Radke’s decision to call off their wedding.

In a new episode of the Summer House: After Show released on Friday, May 31, Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula and Gabby Prescod tried to process the season’s big breakup and Lindsay’s shock over the turn of events.

“I think that she was [blindsided],” Danielle, 35, shared. “I think that they were arguing a lot, yes, but maybe at the end of the day, it’s worth fighting for.”

While Amanda, 32, said she could see how Lindsay, 37, “might have felt blindsided,” it was clear there was trouble in the relationship all summer long.

“Here goes mine and Lindsay’s relationship right down the toilet,” she joked. “I think she truly believes her version of the stories and everything she says. She’s not lying or making it up to make her seem better. I think she has a version of how things go down and she fully believes it.”

Because Lindsay believes she wasn’t the issue, Amanda thinks her costar couldn’t comprehend how Carl, 39, “could call it off when she’s done nothing wrong because that’s how she truly, actually believes.”

During the season 8 finale, which premiered Thursday, May 30, viewers finally watched Carl break up with Lindsay less than three months before their scheduled wedding day. Before the tense discussion, Carl met with close friend Kyle Cooke to share his concerns about the relationship.

From Gabby’s perspective, she wishes Carl had bigger conversations with Lindsay instead of his friends. “If he was having this severe of a reaction, you make the time before I get cameras up to be like, ‘I’m going to blow up her life and mine,’” she said. “If he had issues, there was ample time over the entire summer.”

Lindsay added, “Carl knew what he was telling Kyle about. Eight years of f–king friendship and you don’t have enough respect for me to tell me first that you are having second thoughts.”

While the couple’s breakup will be dissected in the two-part Summer House reunion beginning June 6, Carl has his doubts that Lindsay was truly shocked by the split.

“I don’t want to speculate,” he said on the Summer House: After Show. “I think you guys can watch the tapes to learn for yourself.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. with new episodes streaming next day on Peacock. New episodes of the Summer House: After Show drop every Friday on Peacock.