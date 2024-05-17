Paige DeSorbo put her best friend Amanda Batula’s husband, Kyle Cooke, on the hot seat during the latest episode of Summer House.

Paige, 31, slammed Kyle, 42, on the Thursday, May 16, episode of the Bravo series after he allegedly overreacted to Amanda’s desire to take time away from their company, Loverboy, and put herself first.

“She’s basically saying, ‘Hey I wanna pursue something that makes me happy.’ I’m like, ‘OK. Of course I want her to [do that],’” Kyle claimed during a chat with Paige in the Hamptons, which was filmed in August 2023.

Kyle alleged that even though he wanted Amanda, 32, to be passionate about her work, he was worried that Loverboy wouldn’t survive her stepping back as creative director. (Kyle founded Loverboy in 2018. Amanda, who married Kyle in 2021, later left her job to be a more hands-on collaborator.)

Related: Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Relationship Timeline Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have weathered reality TV drama, cheating scandals and wedding delays throughout their relationship — and they’re still going strong. The Summer House stars’ romance has played out on the Bravo series since season 1, which premiered in January 2017. Cooke, who met Batula during the summer of 2015, signed on […]

“I don’t know how else to put it. If I had her more involved the business would be in a better place. It’s that simple,” Kyle said.

Paige, who has been friends with Amanda for years, pointed out that the couple are “at a really big life crossroads.” She explained that if Kyle doesn’t let Amanda find her own identity outside their marriage and work, Amanda could leave Kyle in five years time.

“You’re being really selfish, Kyle,” Paige claimed, while their friend Ciara Miller alleged, “It’s not about Loverboy. Loverboy could tank tomorrow. It’s about Amanda.”

Related: A Guide to Summer House’s Kyle Cooke’s Loverboy Legal Issues Through good times and bad. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s personal ups and downs weren’t the only thing plaguing their 2021 nuptials — there were legal issues looming over them as well. The Summer House costars, who tied the knot in September 2021, took fans behind the scenes of their contentious pre-wedding planning on season […]

Kyle started to cry saying, “Loverboy is tanking,” before claiming Amanda’s inner circle had “no idea what you’re f–king talking about.”

Paige took offense to Kyle’s remarks and slammed him for his alleged inability to put Amanda’s dreams ahead of his own.

“You didn’t even want to compromise on moving. You won’t compromise on anything with her,” Paige said. “Let her live in New Jersey and drink her Coronas in the backyard and make a swimsuit line and let it fail. Who cares? Let her be happy.”

As Kyle walked away, Paige mumbled, “He’s such a little f–king boy.”

After taking some time away from the girls, Kyle composed himself and apologized for not being supportive of Amanda’s need to branch out from his alcohol company.

“I feel sick to my stomach. I feel very misunderstood. I want you to be happy and fulfilled and excited,” Kyle told his partner and the rest of his housemates. “I’m just having a really hard time explaining to you and your friends, everybody the crossroads the company’s at, where we’re at.”

Which Is the Ultimate Hollywood Power Couple of All Time?

He broke into tears, adding, “I feel really sad. I feel bad that I couldn’t in that moment say, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Kyle confessed, “I don’t want it to come off as I’m putting my work or my company before my marriage [and] my wife.”

Amanda gave him a hug, revealing that it “comes off” as though the company is more important.

“Listen, I’m going to be there for you,” Kyle concluded. Amanda smiled and replied, “I know you are. You’re stuck with me.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

After filming concluded in summer 2023, Amanda confirmed exclusively told Us Weekly that she has “taken a slight step back” from Loverboy for “the sake of our relationship.”

“Honestly, I kind of just did it after BravoCon [in November 2023]. I was like, ‘I need some downtime,’” she recalled to Us in April of her work shift. “And then [I] just never fully submerged myself back into work. I kind of did my meetings and did the jobs I was supposed to do, but sort of slowly stepped back and he’s like, ‘Are you not joining these meetings?’ I was like, ‘No.’”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.