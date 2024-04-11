Your account
Celebrity News

Summer House’s Amanda Batula Jokes She’ll ‘Have to Trick’ Kyle Cooke Into Getting Her Pregnant (Exclusive)

By

Summer House star Amanda Batula might have to take drastic measures to start expanding her family with husband Kyle Cooke.

“I think it’ll be a situation where I’m just going to have to, like, trick him into getting me pregnant and then he’s going to thrive once it happens,” Batula, 32, joked exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 10, while promoting season 8 of the Bravo hit. “But if you ask him when he is ready, he’s always going to say no.”

The Bravo star, who married Cooke, 41, in 2021, explained that she knows her husband’s pattern when it comes to big life changes.

“I think Kyle has historically always felt that he needed everything lined up, [whether] it was getting married, getting engaged, getting an apartment. [With] everything, he’s always felt he needed to be 100 percent ready for [it and] prepared,” she said. “Even with our dogs, he was so hesitant, and now that we have them, everything is great.”

Batula added that she knows Cooke “wants” to be a dad.

Amanda Batula Jokes That She ll Have to Trick Kyle Cooke Into Getting Her Pregnant 544
Noam Galai/BRAVO

“He has a much younger niece and nephew that he’s been an uncle to. They’re older now, but I’ve seen him with them when they were younger, and he’s so great. He meets my friends’ kids, and he’s such a natural holding them and just goes right in for it where I’m nervous,” she gushed. “So, he’s going to be an amazing father. We just got to get him fully on board.”

Batula told Us that she’d like to have kids within the next couple of years.

“I’m turning 33 this summer. I’m not getting any younger. We were just with some friends who were a little older, and they were like, ‘Just freeze your embryos now just so you have them,’” she said. “And it made me really nervous thinking about, ‘OK, I can have kids right now, but this is the time I have to prepare for the future depending on what happens.’”

Batula added that she thinks the embryo freezing option is something she and Cooke will “probably end up looking into.”

During the current season of Summer House, Batula has opened up about wanting a change of scenery before having kids. Cooke, meanwhile, said during an episode of the Summer House After Show earlier this month that he worries he’ll feel “trapped” and “completely cut off from society” if they give up their New York City life for a house in the suburbs.

While it seemed like the couple were at an impasse, Batula told Us that her dad has since pointed out a way they could compromise.

“We can move to a more family-oriented neighborhood of the city somewhere with outdoor space that I would feel more comfortable having kids for the first few years, and then we can move to the suburbs,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be our apartment or in the middle of nowhere. So, I think that that was really eye-opening.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

