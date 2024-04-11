Summer House’s Kyle Cooke memorably yelled, “Summer should be fun” on the Bravo series, but his season 8 marriage woes with Amanda Batula have put a damper on his party style.

“I’m having a good summer, but I want to feel like I’m on the same page with Amanda,” Kyle, 42, confesses in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the Thursday, April 11, episode of the series.

Amanda’s longtime BFF Paige DeSorbo jokingly suggests, “I know what you should do, stop being a f–king dick!” Kyle claims, “I’m not a dick!”

During their heart-to-heart, Paige, 31, admits that she’s noticed Amanda, 32, lashing out at Kyle.

“I do think she starts a lot of things with you. I’ve said that to her,” Paige tells Kyle while out at a bar. “She’ll throw you some digs and I’ll be like, ‘Amanda, that’s f–ked up.’”

Kyle confides in Paige, telling her that Amanda’s “digs” aren’t the problem. He reveals that one week prior he saw Amanda’s phone on the sink and when he opened it, “There wasn’t even a single photo of me.”

Paige clarifies that he was referring to Amanda’s camera roll, asking Kyle, “And that hurt your feelings?” Kyle nods his head, saying, “Yeah,” before breaking down in tears.

Related: Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Relationship Timeline Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have weathered reality TV drama, cheating scandals and wedding delays throughout their relationship — and they’re still going strong. The Summer House stars’ romance has played out on the Bravo series since season 1, which premiered in January 2017. Cooke, who met Batula during the summer of 2015, signed on […]

Elsewhere in the clip, Kyle tells the cameras that he knows he’s “a lot” to handle at times, but recently he’s felt neglected by his wife.

“I don’t want to be sitting there scratching my head wondering if you even like me. Or if you’re bothered by my presence,” Kyle says in a confessional, confessing, “But that’s often how it feels.”

Kyle and Amanda tied the knot in September 2021 and while they were happy during season 7 of Summer House, which filmed in 2022, season 8 has been hit or miss. The couple have butted heads over wanting to move out of New York City and over Amanda’s issues with Kyle continuing to stay out late no matter what night of the week.

During the Thursday, April 4, episode of the series, Amanda told her Hamptons housemates that she wanted an investment property in New Jersey to escape the city … and her spouse.

Related: 'Summer House' Season 8 Premiere: Where Does Each Couple Stand? The cast of Summer House has proven time and again that the Hamptons are not always conducive to successful relationships — and the season 8 premiere was no different. When the new season began on Thursday, February 22, not all the couples in the house were off to a good start. While Us Weekly confirmed […]

“Sometimes I just need to remove myself from New York,” Amanda said. “So having somewhere I could go for a week or two or a month at a time and it not be at my parents’ [house].”

She explained she didn’t want to raise a family in “all that riffraff” that comes with NYC, but Kyle insisted it wasn’t time to relocate.

What Is the Best Reality Franchise of All Time?

“I think moving provides short-term relief from our current situation, which is a little bit of a broken record,” Kyle told the cameras, admitting, “We’re not a highly functioning, well-oiled machine right now.”

Once filming concluded in August 2023, Kyle spoke with Us about his and Amanda’s plans for a house with a yard.

“Our whole life is still here in the city. … Maybe we continue to rent [and] we buy a vacation home or a second home,” Kyle exclusively told Us in February. “We were trying to think outside the box because change is exciting and we’ve been in the same apartment for five years or whatever it is, six years now.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

Earlier this month, Amanda revealed that on the show they were actually looking at a house in the Hamptons to “rent out during the summer,” with New Jersey as more of a long-term goal.

“But the price tag quickly crushed all my hopes and dreams,” Amanda wrote via an Instagram comment on Friday, April 5, adding she was “sorry to anyone who felt tricked” by her and Kyle discussing New Jersey but touring New York homes in the earlier episode.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.