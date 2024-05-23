Lindsay Hubbard’s new relationship is proof that good things come to those who wait.

The Summer House star, 37, gushed about her “wonderful” new boyfriend on the Tuesday, May 21, episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast, revealing that she actually initially dated him “three and a half years ago” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Some of my friends call it, like, a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn’t right, and then they come back around,” she stated.

The two went on “some dates” in New York City, but ultimately, it was “bad timing” for both of them. “And so, he broke things off with me, but he did it in such a respectful way,” Hubbard shared. “I went back and was like, ‘Let me see what this guy said.’ It was the nicest text ever, ‘cause most guys will just ghost you or fade away or disappear or whatever.”

Hubbard said he explained to her: “‘Hey, I am not in a place where I can be in anything serious.’ He’s like, ‘I get the sense that maybe you want something more,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m not there right now, and I just don’t want to waste your time. And out of respect for you, I felt like I needed to tell you that.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, you can’t even be mad at that. Meanwhile, I’m like, ‘LOL, OK.’”

Fast-forward to December 2023, Hubbard said he reached out to her again. However, she “put him on ice for a month” before agreeing to go on a date. “I felt like that lunch that we went on was almost like catching up on the last three years of our lives,” she said, adding that it’s “refreshing” that he has never watched Summer House.

Her status as a Bravo star is something Hubbard said has been a worry in her dating life. “It was like, ‘Are their intentions right? Are they just trying to land the girl from Summer House and get laid and go brag about it to their friends? It is because they want something out of it, like, camera time and almost using me to get [on TV]?’” she noted.

Now, she’s “pretty much done with those reality TV boys” and is enjoying spending time with her new man. “He’s, like, unfazed by it. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it,” she stated. “He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious and, yeah, and keeps me happy in the bedroom.”

Hubbard’s latest romance comes nearly one year after she and her Summer House costar Carl Radke called off their engagement in August 2023. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2022 after a brief fling in 2019 and went on to get engaged in August 2022. Their Mexico wedding was officially called off in September 2023.

Hubbard called the breakup “humiliating” in an exclusive November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, claiming that Radke, 39, called producers to “manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped,” adding, “The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Fans will watch the breakup play out on Summer House season 8, which premiered in February. While Hubbard has found new love, Radke exclusively told Us in February that he was “not dating yet” since their split. “I don’t personally feel it’s fair to enter another relationship while I’m still dealing with some entanglements,” he explained at the time.