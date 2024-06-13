West Wilson admitted he had an “immature” point of view about his relationship with Ciara Miller — but he’s scared of commitment for a reason.

“This is going to sound like a s–tty excuse,” West, 29, confessed during the Thursday, June 13, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast when asked what he finds “scary” about dating one person seriously.

West, who romanced Ciara, 28, during their time on Summer House season 8, explained that his life turned out differently from his parents, who had the “same job” out of college and got a house right away.

“Everything’s been straightforward [for my parents]. I’ve been fired, laid off, moved, f–king done on a TV show,” West said of his own trajectory, noting, “I’ve made massive life decisions only with my interest and not needing to put someone’s interests in play. [I didn’t] need to compromise.”

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time: Summer House's Carl and Lindsay, More Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

While he thinks his approach to decision-making has “benefited” him, West admitted, “I think compromise scares me a little bit. Operating with only my interests feels safe.”

The second reason West was hesitant to go all in with Ciara related back to his childhood.

“This is what my parents say. What they think my trauma is,” he said of the “worst” reason he’s nervous about a committed relationship. “They think somehow when I was young, I developed this habit of trying to keep everyone happy. And not letting anyone get angry or upset and I’ve carried that into my 20s.”

West revealed that he does worry about the possibility of a relationship ending, which played into why he pumped the brakes with Ciara.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

“You’re either going to marry them or break up. And breakups make me so sad,” he told Nick Viall. “Once that part of the relationship happens, I tense up.”

During season 8 of Summer House, which filmed in the Hamptons in 2023, West and Ciara hit it off right away. Ciara made it clear on the show that she dates “intentionally,” describing West as a “jokester” who never takes anything seriously.

Which Is the Best ‘Housewives’ City?

Despite their opposite views on dating, the twosome continued their relationship into fall 2023. West revealed during part 1 of the season 8 reunion, which aired on June 6, that the couple split in December 2023.

Ciara was visibly upset by the breakup and shared with her housemates that she visited West’s parents in Missouri, went to his brother’s place in Chicago and was his date to a wedding before they called it quits. She also accused West of playing a “game” with her when he knew she wanted a real relationship.

Looking back, West realized that meeting the parents meant something different to him than it did to Ciara — and he may have been leading her on.

Related: Summer House’s Ciara Miller: Inside a Day in My Life Summer House star Ciara Miller sees her fair share of drama on the Bravo reality series, but when she’s not filming, her daily routine is actually pretty chill. Miller, 28, takes Us Weekly exclusively through a day in her life — from photo shoots to dirty martinis — in the latest issue of the magazine, […]

“There’s not a lot of weight in that to me. I know that it is a huge deal to Ciara, and I think that I was maybe a little selfish,” West said on Thursday. “It was selfish to bring her into that situation and f–king not be ready to go right away. I know that hurt her. … I wish I would’ve handled that differently.”

When it comes to their future, West noted that “time will tell” whether he and Ciara can become friends again.

“I think we’re both committed to going separate ways,” he shared, adding that if the exes reunite for season 9 of Summer House, he will follow Ciara’s lead. “I’m going to be myself, and however that interaction goes, I will be respectful. Whatever her boundaries are, I’ll do that.”

Part 2 of the Summer House reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.