Summer House star Ciara Miller sees her fair share of drama on the Bravo reality series, but when she’s not filming, her daily routine is actually pretty chill.

Miller, 28, takes Us Weekly exclusively through a day in her life — from photo shoots to dirty martinis — in the latest issue of the magazine, on newsstands now.

The NYC-based TV personality — who joined the cast of Summer House during season 5 — gave Us a sneak peek at season 8 of the reality show ahead of its February 2024 premiere.

“We had a lot of laughs this summer. I got my own room. We made our themed parties even more epic than previous summers,” she said. “Overall, it was a fun summer. High: we took it up a notch with our parties. Low: Anytime the roommates are fighting.”

Miller’s castmate Lindsay Hubbard also shared insight into her and Miller’s blossoming friendship. “[We] really connected this season,” Hubbard, 37, told Us. “I think it will be fun for viewers to see our friendship develop and grow.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at a typical day in Miller’s life:

