A major part of the Summer House season 8 reunion was Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard slinging accusations of lies and deceit toward each other.

“I think he told a lot of lies,” Lindsay, 37, told pal Gabby Prescod while getting ready for part 1 of the Summer House reunion, which aired on Thursday, June 6. “I think it’s pretty obvious how much he was laying the groundwork and planting the seeds to villainize me.”

Carl, meanwhile, told the camera crew that since he called off his and Lindsay’s wedding, he hasn’t liked how he’s been depicted by his ex. (Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl ended his engagement just three months before they were set to tie the knot.)

“There’s been quite a few things that since we’ve [broken] up that just aren’t true,” Carl, 39, claimed. “I’ve struggled with how to navigate some of that.”

Looking back, he said, “I really feel like I made the right decision. I hope that someday maybe she’ll realize that it was the best decision for her too.”

Scroll down for a complete guide to everything Lindsay and Carl claimed the other was lying during their drama-filled reunion:

Pre-Split Screaming Match

Lindsay claimed during part 1 of the reunion that Carl went off on her shortly before he broke up with her on camera. “The second I woke up on Wednesday morning … I said, ‘Hi, do you know why they want to film with us today?’” she recalled. “For 45 minutes straight, Carl popped off on me. Screaming at the top of his lungs.”

Carl interjected, saying, “I wasn’t screaming at the top of my lungs.” He then told Lindsay, “You can’t treat people like that, Lindsay. It’s not accurate. You need to own your behavior.”

A frustrated Lindsay slammed Carl and questioned why he didn’t “want [to] own [that] you were screaming at me?” She alleged that in the moment he told her, “’If you don’t change, if you don’t change, I am this close to canceling the wedding.’ You said that 20 times.”

Carl argued to host Andy Cohen that he went into their filmed conversation wanting to “get on the same page” as Lindsay and work things out.

He further claimed that he was “fighting” for their relationship and “wanted to work” on their issues and she avoided the problems. “Take ownership. You were in denial the entire summer,” Carl said.

Kyle ‘Flower Boy’ Debacle

When Carl and Lindsay were planning their wedding, Carl asked longtime friend Kyle Cooke to be by his side as a flower boy — not a groomsman. Carl later claimed that Lindsay was the reason Kyle didn’t get a bigger role, but Lindsay said that was false during the reunion.

“That’s between the two of them. I did not have anything to say about who Carl’s groomsmen were. I had no opinion whatsoever,” Lindsay revealed. “We agreed on a number. Nine and nine. Carl has a lot of best friends. When all was said and done, all of his groomsmen were taken.”

Lindsay explained that she did come up with the idea of a “flower boy” after pointing out that Carl left out Kyle and fellow Summer House friends Luke Gulbranson and Andrea Denver.

“When I said, ‘OK, what happens Carl if you have a groomsman who backs out, who would you then fill that spot with, Kyle, Andrea or Luke?’ He said, ‘Andrea,’” Lindsay claimed, calling out Carl for his inaccurate portrayal of events.

Carl acknowledged that his choice to cut Kyle came down to “numbers” but he “felt like” Lindsay didn’t want him to begin with, which she said was not true.

Paparazzi Mystery

Kyle accused Lindsay of helping “fester a lot of nasty lies” about her ex-fiancé. “Who set the paparazzi up when he moved out?” Kyle asked, hinting that it must’ve been Lindsay.

“Good question, because I stayed inside for two f–king weeks because of that,” Lindsay fired back, denying the allegations.

Carl then insinuated that it had to be her, saying, “There was a paparazzi waiting outside the door for me and the only person who knew I was going to be there was you. I’m not blaming you for the camera thing, it was pretty circumstantial.”

Lindsay once again denied the claims, insisting, “I didn’t call the paparazzi. The fact that you think I would call them on the two of us, so I am stuck inside is bullshit.”

Paige’s ‘Sabotage’ Source

After Lindsay applauded her friendship with the girls during summer 2023, Paige DeSorbo revealed that Lindsay allegedly betrayed her — and Carl told her about it.

“I will say, I felt like Lindsay and I were cool this summer. I just felt connected,” Paige said during part 1 of the reunion, noting that her opinion changed in November 2023 — accusing Lindsay of sabotaging her photo shoot.

Paige claimed that one of her summer photo shoots took place “at an establishment that one of Lindsay’s friends worked” and Lindsay and an unnamed woman “called each other on the phone to figure out how to sabotage that photo shoot.”

“Carl told me this the day of my birthday in Vegas. I was distraught,” Paige said, which caught Lindsay off guard.

Carl backed up the story, claiming, “I heard Lindsay and her friend on the phone, and they were talking about, ‘Wow, I can’t believe she would want to do this at my place. Doesn’t she know Lindsay and I are friends.’”

Lindsay told Paige, “I didn’t say that. Sorry, I don’t know what my friend would have said. … I honestly don’t [remember the phone call.]” She doubled down on her comments, adding “I would tell you truthfully Paige, I’m sorry if Carl lied again.”

Part 2 of the Summer House season 8 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.