Lindsay Hubbard has a new man in her life, but her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, is still healing from their broken engagement.

“I haven’t kissed anybody since Lindsay,” Carl, 39, confessed during part 2 of the Summer House season 8 reunion on Thursday, June 13. “I haven’t hooked up with anybody since Lindsay.”

Carl called his lack of romantic prowess “f–king embarrassing,” after revealing that he does miss Lindsay, 37, despite being the one who ended their relationship.

“I hurt someone I care about,” Carl explained, noting he’s been in his head since the breakup. “I blew up a thing that we worked really hard both at trying to figure out and make right. I think both really wanted this next phase of our life. But it wasn’t right.”

Carl, who called off his engagement to Lindsay in August 2023, turned to his ex-fiancée and apologized, saying, “I’m sorry for how it was handled.”

When Carl and Lindsay started filming season 8 of Summer House in June 2023 they were planning their November 2023 wedding. As the season went on, the twosome fought almost weekly and butted heads over Carl’s career, sobriety and more.

During the season 8 finale, the then-couple drove in separate cars to Montauk with their friends before returning to New York City. Three days later, the cameras picked back up and showed Carl ending his relationship with Lindsay, which she claimed “blindsided” her and was a “decision” he made without her knowledge.

While the exes argued during part 1 of the Summer House reunion, which filmed earlier this year, they were more cordial during Thursday’s episode.

“I think the decision that he made was the best decision for me,” Lindsay told host Andy Cohen after confirming that she’s been dating someone since January, whom she called “a wonderful man.”

Lindsay reiterated that she doesn’t “agree with the way” Carl broke up with her, noting she felt it was “really disrespectful.”

Carl, meanwhile, was taken aback that Lindsay finally understood that the split was what was best for them both.

“I’m surprised by what you’ve been saying today. I thought she was going to try and burn me to the ground still,” Carl admitted. “I’m glad to hear Lindsay say I did her a favor.”

Lindsay quickly clarified her statement, reminding him, “I didn’t say you did me a favor. I said it was a great decision. I think the universe did me a favor.” Carl replied, “Same.”

Despite their ups and downs both before and after their breakup, Carl said he wants Lindsay to “be happy” and if her new man does that then he’s good. “I wish her nothing but happiness,” he added.

Lindsay, for her part, apologized for questioning Carl’s sobriety during the season. It was “absolutely wrong,” she said.

The reunion ended on a happier note after Kyle Cooke let Cohen, 56, cut off his mullet on TV. The botched hair chop left the whole cast laughing.