Danielle Olivera is still team Lindsay Hubbard after her split from Carl Radke — but she understands more of Carl’s reasoning after the Summer House season 8 reunion.

“It was nice to hear his side,” Danielle, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 4, while promoting her recent AirSculpt journey. “I think after all of that went down, I truly wanted to talk to him about it.”

Danielle confessed, “I wanted to yell at him about it really in real time. But now a lot of time has passed, and [at] the reunion, I was OK.”

She explained that once Carl, 39, explained during the reunion why he called off his engagement to Lindsay, 37, just months before their wedding, “I could see both sides.”

When season 8 of Summer House started filming in June 2023, Carl and Lindsay were set to marry that November. Viewers soon learned that the couple had a lot of issues to work out, including not seeing eye to eye on Carl’s career and Lindsay wanting to stay home with their future kids.

After months of fighting, Carl called off the engagement in August 2023, just three days after the season had wrapped. The cameras picked back up and showed the breakup during the season 8 finale, which aired last month.

When news broke of the split, Danielle — who previously slammed Lindsay and Carl for moving too fast — was by Lindsay’s side for support. She later called herself the Charlotte to Lindsay’s Carrie Bradshaw, referring to the Sex and the City characters. (In the 2008 Sex and the City movie, Carrie gets left at the altar by Mr. Big, and Charlotte yells at him, saying, “I curse the day you were born.”)

Related: Where Do Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera Stand? Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s friendship was a constant on Bravo’s Summer House before their 2022 feud, and as of summer 2023, they are back on track. Viewers had a front row seat to Lindsay and Danielle’s special bond since season 2 aired in 2018. After four seasons of supporting each other on screen, things […]

Now, however, Danielle revealed that she and Carl have turned a corner after not speaking for months. “He lives in Brooklyn. I run into him out here. I live in Brooklyn as well, and I don’t feel like Charlotte as much,” Danielle teased. “I don’t curse the day he was born as much.”

She told Us that being able to coexist with Carl after he hurt her longtime friend is something that “happens with time, and that happens with seeing both sides.” Danielle admitted, “I wish I could say I hated him. I don’t.”

When it comes to whether she thinks Lindsay will ever “get to that point” with her ex-fiancé, Danielle is unsure.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Signs That Carl and Lindsay Were Headed for Split Bravo/YouTube (2) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split surprised many fans — but season 8 of Summer House continues to prove that a breakup was inevitable. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl, 39, called off his and Lindsay’s engagement one year after his proposal. Lindsay, 37, later told Us she was “completely blindsided” by […]

“In this world where we are meant to film together or whatever, but this one is a bigger animal,” Danielle explained. “They were engaged and now they’re not. So maybe even more time is needed in order for that to happen.”

While the cast plans to start filming season 9 in July, Danielle doesn’t know what the Hamptons house will look like if the exes both come back.

“This is the biggest one that’s happened, but I thought I would never be able to share a house with Ciara [Miller] again after two seasons passed,” she said of her past show feuds. “I didn’t know that I could share a house again with Lindsay after what happened [between us in season 7]. It’s crazy how time really heals it.”

Danielle acknowledged that Lindsay and Carl’s fallout is “obviously [a] bigger animal, and we’ve never dealt with something like this before,” but she thinks they could live together for the show.

“I think that both of them have a vested interest in filming,” she added. “I think that they could figure it out. I would like to think so, but they have to do what’s best for them.”

Danielle, for her part, is ready for summer thanks to her recent Arm AirSculpt procedure. The app creator recalled feeling like she had “softball arms” after years of playing the sport, but as a 35-year-old woman, she wanted a change.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

“It’s one of those things I’ve always been self-conscious about entering Summer House on TV. Maybe other people don’t notice it, but I did,” Danielle told Us of her arms. “And there’s a psychology behind it if I notice it, it’s just, like, a day-ruiner sometimes, or the confidence where I would wear something. I’m just like, ‘I just really wish I had a coverup on right now.’”

Once she committed to AirSculpt, Danielle saw results quickly. “I had a compression garment on it first, [and] every time I would change it, I would check myself out and I was like, ‘Wow, these are skinnier arms. This is working. This is awesome,’” she recalled of the treatment. “And then as I was healing, it was getting better and better and there was no sag, no extra skin anywhere.”

Danielle gushed over her results, telling Us, “There’s just the mental capacity that it has freed [in me]. I could worry about literally anything else. It won’t be on my mind as much, so it’s great.”

Part 1 of the Summer House season 8 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET. The second part premieres Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi