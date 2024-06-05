Summer House’s Danielle Olivera is wary about how fans will react to West Wilson’s treatment of Ciara Miller after the season 8 reunion.

“There’s going to be opinions,” Danielle, 35, exclusively teased to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 4, while promoting her recent Arm AirSculpt journey.

Danielle joked that the other season 8 newbie Jesse Solomon will “always” be the bigger player, but after the reunion she was surprised by West and Ciara’s dynamic.

“I was emotional because I didn’t know what was really going on with Ciara,” Danielle explained. “I had hung out with West, and he was very surface-level about it, and so I did not expect them to talk about it the way that they did.”

She confessed that after what transpired on camera, her “heart was broken for Ciara.” Although Danielle said she thinks “West is a good guy,” she revealed that “he went about it [in a] not so great way.”

During the season 8 premiere of the Bravo series, which aired in February, newcomer West, 28, formed an instant connection with Ciara, also 28. Throughout the season, which filmed in summer 2023, the twosome grew closer but didn’t have sex.

Ciara expressed concerns about West’s “casual” approach to their relationship during the May 23 episode. She told BFFs Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo that West is a “jokester kinda guy” who thinks “everything’s a joke.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

Even though they didn’t define their status while filming, West told the cameras that he would “like to see maybe our lives intertwine a little more than just this group of friends” and planned to keep seeing Ciara that fall.

West and Ciara’s romance, however, appears to have fizzled out after their summer in the Hamptons, according to the season 8 reunion trailer that dropped last month.

“Take me through what happened after the cameras went down?” host Andy Cohen said in the preview for the upcoming episode. West replied, “The Bravo fanbase is all women. There’s just these things that I never …”

When he trailed off, Amanda, 32, chimed in, claiming there were “too many temptations” for West, which he didn’t deny.

“I just think overall people are going to continue to love Ciara,” Danielle told Us on Tuesday. “People are going to continue to love West. I’m rooting for them, but I think that people are going to say some stuff.”

Related: 'Summer House' Cast Stays Neutral in Skin-Baring Looks at Season 8 Reunion The cast of Summer House gave beach style new meaning at the season 8 reunion. The stars of the hit Bravo series, namely the show’s leading ladies, appeared to follow an unspoken skin-baring theme with their glamorous gowns and cutout frocks. Paige DeSorbo showed off her toned torso in a white David Koma design that […]

Danielle revealed that while there was drama at the reunion, she was feeling good after receiving Arm AirSculpt earlier this year. “I was maybe two weeks healed by the reunion,” she said of her procedure. “So that was great because I wore this very — I think very cute, glam, beautiful [dress].”

She recalled, “It was just a single strap, and I didn’t think about my arms the entire time, which was really, really great. Especially at a reunion where there’s tension, there’s a lot going on. [So] one less thing to think about was great.”

Danielle, who was an athlete until she went to college, told Us she had “softball arms” that she’d “always been self-conscious about entering Summer House on TV.” That is what led her to seeking treatment from AirSculpt.

“It’s so weird to talk about a procedure and describe it as ‘so much fun,’ but it really was,” she shared, noting that although she was “hesitant at first,” she had tried “so many different things” to achieve skinnier arms that hadn’t worked.

Related: Biggest ‘Summer House’ Feuds Through the Years Bring on the heat. Every year, the cast of Summer House brings even more drama — and at least one new feud arises. The series focuses on several reality TV personalities as they live together for the summer in the Hamptons. The first season originally introduced viewers to Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Everett […]

Once she decided to do AirSculpt, Danielle said she realized that there’s “beauty” in accepting that with age there are some things that cannot be changed without help. She called the procedure a “minimally invasive way” to get results.

“I truly cannot recommend it enough, especially if you’re going into summer and want to feel your best self,” Danielle concluded.

Summer House’s two-part season 8 reunion begins on Bravo Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2 airs on Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi