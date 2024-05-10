Things got “super real” for Jesse Solomon as he broke down during the latest Summer House episode about a possible cancer scare.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jesse, 28, said watching back his emotional moment with costar and friend West Wilson was “not as bad as I thought” it would be.

“I was really scared because West and I were outside and I was bawling for a long time,” Jesse told Us. “To see it just condensed down into a few seconds was not so bad.”

During the Summer House episode which aired on Thursday, May 9, Jesse — a testicular cancer survivor — revealed that he “felt something on my nut” causing him concern about the cancer returning.

“Typically, it’s not in my nature to be vulnerable,” Jesse said during his confessional. “I’m trying not to let it get me down but obviously, it’s all I can think about.”

Jesse broke down in a different scene, telling West that he was “scared” about going to his yearly check-up. While the moment was shortened for the show, Jesse told Us they were outside for close to 40 minutes.

“I would’ve held it in if I could have, but I think just there was emotions. When you bottle them up, sometimes they spill over,” Jesse added, revealing that his doctor’s appointment “went well.”

“You’ll see on the show what happens, but I found something, the doctor found another thing,” Jesse teased to Us. “I really thought I was f–ked.”

Jesse made his Summer House debut during this season, which premiered in March, and revealed to the cast that he was a two-time cancer survivor. Along with raising awareness on the show, Jesse worked with the Movember charity to promote their Know Thy Nuts campaign last month to raise stronger awareness and knowledge of testicular cancer.

“The messages have really been such a rewarding piece of this whole thing,” Jesse told Us of the fan reaction. “A big reason why I wanted to do the show is to spread that awareness and the message that if you are going through something similar — you’re a kid with cancer — there’s light at the end of the tunnel. You’re going to get through this and you’re going to be able to go party in the Hamptons with your friends someday.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi