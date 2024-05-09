Summer House s Jesse Solomon Teases Paige and Danielle Reunion Drama

Summer House star Jesse Solomon is teasing drama between Paige DeSorbo and Danielle Olivera at the season 8 reunion.

“It was intense. It was just bright and early arguing. I’m sitting in between Danielle and Paige [and] they’re just butting heads, screaming,” Jesse, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 8.

While Jesse teased that fans will “have to tune in” to find out what Danielle, 35, and Paige, 31, were fighting about, the pair have clashed throughout season 8 of Summer House, which premiered in February.

During an April episode, which was filmed in July 2023, the costars got into a tiff over Paige’s boyfriend, Craig Conover.

“I’m going to keep it real with you, I think you’re giving him nothing,” Danielle told Paige during a night out in the Hamptons. “[Do] you actually think this is a forever guy? Or are you just this badass bitch doing your own thing and he’s really good for right now?”

Paige insisted that she does see a future with Craig, 35, despite her hesitation to move from New York to Charleston, where he resides.

“She kinda, like, tried to grill the f—k out of me,” Paige told Amanda Batula later in the episode of the awkward conversation with Danielle. “I am seeing a side to her that I’ve never seen before. She’s kinda f—king nutty.”

Paige and Danielle weren’t the only ones who hashed out their problems during the season 8 reunion, which filmed in New York on Friday, May 3. Jesse, who joined the cast of Summer House this season, told Us that he witnessed exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard “diligently arguing through all of their entire relationship” during the reunion.

Carl, 39, and Lindsay, 37, broke up and called off their engagement in August 2023, months ahead of their planned nuptials. Season 8 of Summer House has documented the problems in the pair’s relationship leading up to their split.

Jesse told Us that it was interesting to witness the drama as a newcomer.

“I was like, ‘What the f—k is going on?’” he joked. “I didn’t know them well enough to insert myself into their relationship, but just as a new friend of Carl’s, he kind of falls on the sword a lot — as Kyle [Cooke] says — for things that are not necessarily his doing. And so I just kind of wanted to remind him like, ‘Hey, it might not be your fault, it might not be Lindsay’s fault, but is this how this is supposed to feel?’ Just as any friend would do.”

Jesse added that, from his perspective, Carl and Lindsay weren’t a good match.

“The relationship as a whole just felt like two people who were not supposed to be together trying to make it work and just fighting and talking in circles and then micro-analyzing every situation,” he said. “So, I’m glad that they’re both going their separate ways and hopefully are going to be very happy separately.”

Although things got a bit heated at the reunion, Jesse feels “hopeful” that the cast “can all be in the same house together again” for future seasons.

“I think people are reasonable and there’s levels of friendship. There’s best friends and there’s acquaintances,” he said. “And we all share mutual friends, so we know that we’re going to be in this house. I think we’re adults and can kind of move forward knowing that there’s been issues in the past.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi