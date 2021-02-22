Why Dude With Sign’s Favorite Underwear Brand SAXX Is Breaking the Internet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Chances are, you follow Dude With Sign already — and if you don’t, you’ve probably seen a friend share his posts on their Instagram Story. Maybe you’ve even seen him standing outside in New York City, holding up signs with important messages, such as “Normalize Zoom calls with the camera off” or “Mashed potatoes > any other side.” This time around though, he’s getting realer than ever. He’s talking underwear (and what’s inside of it).

Dude (also known as Seth Phillips) recently spoke to popular comedian Carlos “HaHa” Davis for #CurveBalls, a web series by SAXX. “No scripts, no egos, no question out of limits.” These guys weren’t shy when it came to discussing weird things they do in their underwear, dating advice and, well, balls. Their hilarious conversation got real, and it seriously gave us some great shopping ideas. If you need a gift for a close guy in your life, SAXX underwear has these two funny guys’ stamp of approval — even when Dude is standing in his underwear in winter NYC temperatures. He says SAXX underwear keeps his balls feeling “warm, protected, soft” and safe, while HaHa called SAXX “the most comfortable underwear” he’s ever had!

SAXX is particularly famous for its patented BallPark Pouch, “a 3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place and provides chafe-free, friction-free support.” With breathable mesh panels and flat seams, easy, comfy movement becomes a daily delight guys can look forward to. Both Dude and HaHa shared their favorite pairs of SAXX, and we wanted to share them with you!

Dude With Sign’s Favorite SAXX

Vibe

Vibe is SAXX’S bestselling boxer brief with a form-fitting silhouette, moisture-wicking fabric and so many design variations. Dude loves this Red Kingzilla version and tends to grab them in packs of two so he can put off laundry day a little while longer. Too relatable.

Get the Vibe boxer brief for $32 at SAXX!

Hot Shot

Dude might like keeping it warm in the winter, but come summer, it’s all about Hot Shot. This is a “cooling” boxer brief with DropTemp technology “designed to beat the heat,” offering refreshing airflow for quick-dry comfort!

Get the Hot Shot boxer brief for $38 at SAXX!

HaHa’s Favorite SAXX

Volt

This slim-fit boxer brief is a bit sportier than its counterparts, featuring breathable pin-dot mesh that’s great for both athletic activities and everyday life. HaHa is a fan of the Sport Nut variation seen here, but you’ll also find options like googly-eyed bananas and camo!

Get the Volt boxer brief for $33 at SAXX!

Undercover

This boxer brief is “SAXX’s take on the future of cotton underwear.” It’s softer than soft, and reviewers are calling it “life-changing.” Comfort like this doesn’t come around every day…unless you stick with SAXX, of course.

Get the Undercover boxer brief for $28 at SAXX!

