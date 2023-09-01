Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Summer House’s Carl Radke Spotted Looking Melancholic After Lindsay Hubbard Split

By
"Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" New York Premiere, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Carl Radke is having a cruel summer after calling off his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard. 

The Summer House star, 38, was spotted looking melancholiac while leaving his and Hubbard’s shared New York City apartment on Thursday, August 31, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Radke, who donned a black T-shirt and matching hat,  carried a brown leather book bag and roller suitcase into an idling vehicle. Per the outlet, a camera person — likely filming for season 8 of the Bravo reality series — could be seen following him as he exited the building.

Radke’s somber stroll came just hours after news broke that he and Hubbard, 37, called it quits. At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the split was caught on camera as the reality stars filmed their wedding prep for season 8. (The pair were expected to wed in Mexico in November.)

While the cast had officially wrapped filming, they are now “picking it back up” as the drama unfolds, the insider told Us, noting that Hubbard was “blindsided” by Radke’s decision.

Lindsay Hubbard Carl Radke Timeline

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline

“A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera,” the source added. “No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

While Hubbard is “devastated” by the breakup, the insider said that things between the twosome are still up in the air and they “might get back together tomorrow.”

Prior to their split, Hubbard and Radke experienced multiple ups and downs throughout their relationship. After attempting a brief romance during season 4 of Summer House, the duo formed a close friendship. In fall 2021, they sparked romance speculation once again. Radke exclusively revealed to Us that he and Hubbard were a couple a few months later. 

Summer House Season 8 Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera s Friendship and Everything to Know So Far 286

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8: Returning Cast, Feud Updates, Everything to Know

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” he said in January 2022. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

Radke later got down on one knee in August 2022 on the beach in the Hamptons. Fans later watched the exciting moment play out on season 7 of the series, which aired in February. 

“My advice: Never give up on that fairytale kind of love! 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram after saying “yes” to Radke. “(Sorry to be sappy, but f*ck it’s hard not to be right now).”

Failed Reality TV Romances Bethenny Frankel Jason Hoppy

Related: Failed Reality TV Romances Over the Years

Not all of the Summer House cast, however, were entirely supportive of the duo’s engagement. Hubbard’s one-time BFF Danielle Olivera shared her concerns last summer that Hubbard and Radke were “1,000 percent” moving too fast in their whirlwind romance.

“That’s what I’m scared of, it’s a little too fairy tale-like,” Olivera, 34, said during Summer House’s March 13 episode, which filmed summer 2022. “They’re playing house.”

In this article

CARL RADKE bio - 624 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2022

Carl Radke
‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Lindsay Hubbard

Summer House

More Stories