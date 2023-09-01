Carl Radke is having a cruel summer after calling off his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard.

The Summer House star, 38, was spotted looking melancholiac while leaving his and Hubbard’s shared New York City apartment on Thursday, August 31, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Radke, who donned a black T-shirt and matching hat, carried a brown leather book bag and roller suitcase into an idling vehicle. Per the outlet, a camera person — likely filming for season 8 of the Bravo reality series — could be seen following him as he exited the building.

Radke’s somber stroll came just hours after news broke that he and Hubbard, 37, called it quits. At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the split was caught on camera as the reality stars filmed their wedding prep for season 8. (The pair were expected to wed in Mexico in November.)

While the cast had officially wrapped filming, they are now “picking it back up” as the drama unfolds, the insider told Us, noting that Hubbard was “blindsided” by Radke’s decision.

“A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera,” the source added. “No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

While Hubbard is “devastated” by the breakup, the insider said that things between the twosome are still up in the air and they “might get back together tomorrow.”

Prior to their split, Hubbard and Radke experienced multiple ups and downs throughout their relationship. After attempting a brief romance during season 4 of Summer House, the duo formed a close friendship. In fall 2021, they sparked romance speculation once again. Radke exclusively revealed to Us that he and Hubbard were a couple a few months later.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” he said in January 2022. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

Radke later got down on one knee in August 2022 on the beach in the Hamptons. Fans later watched the exciting moment play out on season 7 of the series, which aired in February.

“My advice: Never give up on that fairytale kind of love! 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram after saying “yes” to Radke. “(Sorry to be sappy, but f*ck it’s hard not to be right now).”

Not all of the Summer House cast, however, were entirely supportive of the duo’s engagement. Hubbard’s one-time BFF Danielle Olivera shared her concerns last summer that Hubbard and Radke were “1,000 percent” moving too fast in their whirlwind romance.

“That’s what I’m scared of, it’s a little too fairy tale-like,” Olivera, 34, said during Summer House’s March 13 episode, which filmed summer 2022. “They’re playing house.”