Kory Keefer found himself in hot water with girlfriend Sam Feher for flirting with other girls on Winter House season 3.

“There was a little bit of a hate text going back and forth,” Kory, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, describing Sam’s reaction to his behavior on camera. “But at the end of the day, she knows what actually happened and how it ends. So it was good.”

When season 3 of Winter House premiered in October, Kory raised questions about his relationship status. While he and Sam, 26, began seeing each other in summer 2022 — which fans saw play out during season 7 of Summer House — the twosome were still undefined when he left to film the winter spinoff series earlier this year.

“I like her a lot, but we haven’t put a label on it to make it official,” Kory said during the season premiere. “It’s a real gray area where I can have a little more fun. I don’t know how to say that properly without sounding like a douchebag.”

Throughout the first few episodes, Kory continued to flirt with Malia White and Jordan Emanuel while texting Sam back in New York. “Seeing that back is not always the best thing, especially when we’re good now. We’re in a great relationship,” Kory told Us on Friday of his and Sam’s current dynamic. “You never want to see your significant other in that now [that we’re good].”

He confessed that Sam “does not like Winter House right now,” joking, “I’ll tell you that much. She doesn’t like watching it that much.”

Kory teased that fans will see how Sam reacts to his flirty relationship with his housemates when she makes a cameo on the series. “She comes in very hot … no breaks, all spice,” he said.

Along with Kory and Sam making their relationship official, a lot has transpired since Winter House was filmed. Kory previously told Us that he wasn’t sure they would last — but he’s happy they have made their romance work.

“At first, I 100 percent thought it was gonna be, like, a little fling because we’re very similar [with] having [dating] rosters and doing our own thing,” Kory said in April. “So, I didn’t want to have expectations, but the more weeks that we spent together, it kind of just progressed naturally and a little bit more serious.”

Seven months later, Kory and Sam are no longer just a “situation.” Kory teased on Friday that viewers will see his relationship grow on Winter House, confirming to Us, “Yes, we are official officials.”

He added: “It’s been going on for a while. I know I had to step up and bring my emotions and words together and make it happen because I’m a dumb boy. But yes, I made it happen.”

Winter House airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi