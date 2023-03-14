Meeting of the minds? Ariana Madix received support from an unexpected source who’s also caught in the middle of a reality TV scandal: Olivia Flowers.

The Southern Charm star, 30, shared a video of the bartender, 37, dancing to the Spice Girls song “Wannabe” via her Instagram Story on Monday, March 13. “Just in case we needed another reminder,” Flowers captioned the clip, adding a crown emoji in reference to the word “queen.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Madix split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval after he was caught cheating with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. The Florida native and the musician, 40, had been dating since 2014.

Flowers, meanwhile, is embroiled in a scandal involving her Southern Charm costar and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll. The “Pillows and Beer” podcast host, 35, reportedly hooked up with costar Taylor Ann Green while filming the Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season. Green, 28, was previously in a relationship with Kroll’s best friend Shep Rose. Kroll dated Flowers — who is super close to Green — in 2022.

In October 2022, Kroll confirmed to Us that he and Flowers were not back together after filming the season 8 reunion one month prior. “I would never say never with her,” he added. “She’s such an important person in my life and, like, she was huge for me, you know, this year to kind of get back to, you know, who I think that I am. So, I would never say never with that one.”

That same month, the University of Alabama graduate exclusively told Us that he wouldn’t pursue a relationship with Green because of her past with Rose, 43. Green confirmed in September 2022 that the duo had called it quits after nearly two years together.

“I mean — bro code. … If we’re being honest, that really does cross a lot of lines,” Kroll told Us in October 2022 when asked if he’d date Green. “I love Taylor to pieces and I cherish her friendship and we’ve gotten very close. … I just think that that would be crossing a whole bunch of lines. … And a bunch of friendships would really be affected by that.”

During the same interview, the King’s Calling Brewing Co. founder and costar Craig Conover joked that a hookup between Green and Kroll would be something you might see on Pump Rules rather than their show.

“That would be, like, first season Vanderpump stuff,” Conover, 34, quipped. His Winter House costar agreed, adding, “I’m telling you — that would be a fricking bomb to drop, that is for sure.”

Neither Kroll nor Green have confirmed their alleged hookup, but Bravo hinted at the rumors in a recent TikTok video about Scandoval. “Bravo HQ while Vanderpump & Southern Charm drama are both happening at once,” stated the video, which used a sound from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The caption read, “We’re literally shook right now.”