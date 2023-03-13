Out on the town! Ariana Madix partied in Mexico days after she split from Tom Sandoval over his affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

The Florida native, 37, was photographed having a blast in Oaxaca over the weekend, hanging out with friends and locals while attending the wedding of Lauren Basco and Michael Jenkins. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor was all smiles in a bright pink and green sundress, which she accessorized with a straw crossbody bag and a high bun.

The Something About Her co-owner was also spotted dancing in the street with fellow wedding guests, waving a folding fan as she participated in a parade.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that the bartender split from her longtime boyfriend, 40, after he was caught cheating on her with Leviss, 28. Madix and the TomTom co-owner had been dating since 2014.

One day later, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman apologized for his actions without mentioning Madix. “I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners,” he wrote, referring to his work at Schwartz & Sandy’s, the restaurant he co-owns with Tom Schwartz. “I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

Madix’s Pump Rules costars were quick to call out Sandoval for failing to mention his former girlfriend. “S*ndoval. Shut up. Employees, abort mission,” Lala Kent wrote via Instagram on March 4. “Where’s Ariana’s apology in this? It’s called narcissism … & and it’s terrifying.”

James Kennedy, who split from ex-fiancée Leviss in December 2021, also slammed Sandoval via social media. “Where’s Ariana Madix mentioned?” the DJ, 31, asked via Instagram. “Make sure y’all unfollow this clown RIGHT NOW GO.”

Several days later, Sandoval issued a second apology that specifically mentioned his ex. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

The Missouri native continued: “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Leviss, for her part, apologized to her friend in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” the former pageant queen wrote. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Madix, for her part, has not publicly commented on the split or the affair, but she has been spending time with current and former costars including Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute. The reality star also reactivated her Instagram account on March 8 after shutting it down when news of the affair made headlines.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Bravo personality is no longer following Leviss, Sandoval or Schwartz, 40. Madix’s return to social media came after the network confirmed that additional footage is being filmed for season 10, which is currently airing.

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since [March 1],” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever.”