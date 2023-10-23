‘Southern Charm’ Alum Chelsea Meissner Gives Birth to 1st Baby

Southern Charm alum Chelsea Meissner is officially a mom.

“I am one month postpartum and one thing that I really wanted to try to stay on top of was my hair health,” Meissner, 38, shared in a since-expired Instagram Story on Thursday, October 19, per People. “I’m a hairstylist so I have seen it all, and I really wanted to make sure that I got on some kind of daily routine to make sure that I didn’t have a whole lot of thinning [or] shedding.”

Six months earlier, the former reality star announced that she was expecting baby No. 1 with a mystery man.

“The circle of life is a powerful thing,” Meissner captioned a video of ultrasound pictures via Instagram in April, adding that she didn’t know whether she could “love another soul nearly as much” following the death of her dog, Tyson, in August 2022. “Now here we are with one on the way.”

Meissner also teased that the child’s father is a new man in her life. “I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man! Here’s to a thick girl summer,” she wrote at the time.

In August 2018, Meissner told then-Southern Charm costar Cameran Eubanks that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to have children — but she may be open to it eventually.

“That’s not ever anything I just sit and think about,” Meissner said on the Southern Charm After Show at the time. “But now I’ve seen [Cameran] with a child and how much she loves Palmer. So I hate to say never; that’s where I am now. But if someone comes along that changes my mind, then it happens. But I can’t imagine that really for me. I got lucky with my dog — I have the best dog — so if I had a kid, it’d probably be awful.”

Meissner got her start on reality TV in 2012 on Survivor 24: One World. She ended the show in third place. Nearly five years later, Meissner joined the cast of Southern Charm in its fourth season and became a main cast member for seasons 5 and 6.

During her stint on the show, Meissner had a brief romance with costar Austen Kroll in 2017. One year later, Kroll, 36, seemingly hinted there was no spark between him and Meissner ahead of their split. “I need a woman with sex drive,” Kroll wrote via Instagram after a fan claimed he didn’t try hard enough with his former castmate.

In May 2020, Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo revealed that she and Meissner were leaving the Bravo show after Eubanks’ exit on the heels of fake cheating rumors.

“I’m so damn proud of you and us @chelseameissner58,” Olindo, 31, who later returned to the show, commented on Eubanks’ Instagram post about quitting the Bravo series at the time.

Since exiting the show ahead of season 7, Meissner has continued her work as a hairstylist in South Carolina.