News as sweet as iced tea. Southern Charm alum Chelsea Meissner revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

“The circle of life is a powerful thing,” the former Bravo star, 37, captioned a video of ultrasound pics via Instagram on Wednesday, April 26. Noting that she didn’t know whether she could “love another soul nearly as much” following the death of her dog, Tyson, in August 2022, she continued: “Now here we are with one on the way.”

Though Meissner didn’t confirm the sex of her baby in the post’s caption, she seemingly hinted that she is having a baby girl with the video’s background music, which is the song “My Little Girl” by Jack Johnson.

She also teased that the child’s father is a new man in her life. “I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man!” the TV personality wrote, before adding, “Here’s to a thick girl summer.”

The post’s video also featured the caption, “Arriving September 2023.”

Several of Meissner’s former Southern Charm costars took the post’s comments to congratulate her, as Madison LeCroy wrote, “Congratulations❤️ you’re going to be a wonderful mom!” Naomie Olindo commented that she “couldn’t be more excited” about Meissner’s big news, posting several pink heart emojis.

“LOVE HER ALREADY!!” wrote Southern Charm alum Cameran Eubanks. “P can’t wait for her Podna to arrive!! 💕 💕💓.”

Meissner first appeared on the reality series as a guest star on season 3 and returned the next year as a recurring cast member before being bumped to a full-time cast member for seasons 5 and 6. During her time on Bravo, she briefly dated costar Austen Kroll in 2017, though the season 4 romance didn’t last long. One year later, she sparked romance rumors with sailor Nick Dana in 2018. The former couple’s romance seemingly fizzled out, as Meissner no longer follows him on Instagram.

Ahead of the show’s seventh season, Olindo, 30, announced that she and Meissner were leaving the show in May 2020 following news of Eubanks’ exit. “I’m so damn proud of you and us @chelseameissner58,” the L’Abeye cofounder commented on Eubanks’ Instagram announcing her departure at the time.

Before Southern Charm, Meissner appeared on season 24 of Survivor, coming in third place overall. These days, she’s busy in her career as a hairstylist and has shared looks into her 1950s ranch home renovation via Instagram over the past year.

She appears to keep in touch with her former Bravo costars. She posted a video montage of her and Eubanks’ stay in the South Carolina neighborhood Palmetto Bluff in April 2022, as well as shared pics of her and Olindo’s stay there the year prior in September 2021.

Back in June 2019, she shared a selfie via Instagram of herself and Shep Rose, Kroll, 35, Craig Conover, which she captioned, “Thought I’d run into a better crowd at the US Women’s Open …”