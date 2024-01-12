During the Southern Charm reunion, Olivia Flowers confessed to hooking up with Thomas Ravenel after being backed into a corner by Taylor Ann Green.

“I’m just saying Olivia, forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” Taylor, 29, said during part 1 of the season 9 reunion on Thursday, January 11, hinting that Olivia, 31, was hiding something from the group. Olivia gave Taylor a cold stare before telling her, “Go ahead and say it. You’ve been hanging this over my head, I wanna see it. Say it!”

Host Andy Cohen tried to fill in the blanks, saying, “The implication is that she’s done something … to a friend and a confidant.” The cast proceeded to look around as Taylor outed Olivia about “the whole Thomas situation.”

“I was fresh out of college, 20 years old. Dumb. [It was a] drunken night. One time,” Olivia confessed. “I had a hookup with T-Rav. I wanted to take it to my grave, like, who wouldn’t?”

Madison LeCroy previously claimed during the season 8 reunion in 2022 that Thomas, 61, and Olivia hooked up. Olivia denied the accusation at the time saying, “Me having sex with Thomas? No, he’s like a family friend.” At the time, Taylor came to Olivia’s defense, calling Madison’s allegations “so random.”

After taping the season 8 special, Olivia told Taylor the truth. “I sat down with Taylor, and I said, ‘I appreciate you taking up for me, but you should know something did happen,’” Olivia said on Thursday’s episode, noting, “She’s the only person I told on earth about that. And here you are sitting here now trying to use that against me.”

Olivia and Taylor have since severed their friendship after Taylor kissed Olivia’s ex Austen Kroll and lied about it on season 9. Taylor argued on Thursday that Olivia sleeping with Thomas in the past is the “same situation” as her hooking up with Austen, 36, behind everyone’s back.

Taylor claimed that Thomas’ ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis is a “friend and confidant” of Olivia, whom she “lied” to about the encounter. (Former costars Kathryn, 32, and Thomas split in 2016. The exes share two children. While Kathryn left the show in 2023 ahead of season 9, Thomas was fired in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault and arrested on assault and battery for a 2015 incident.)

“I didn’t know Kathryn then. I met Kathryn after it happened,” Olivia insisted. She further explained that she has “no idea” if Kathryn and Thomas were still together when they hooked up, but she didn’t “believe so.”

Olivia alleged that Taylor has been “sitting there chomping at the bit to use that against me,” which Taylor denied.

“Not only have you proven yourself to be a s–t friend, but you’re a s–t human too,” Olivia yelled at Taylor before the cast took a break. Olivia then called her former friend a “f–king c–t” as she walked off the stage.

Part 2 of the Southern Charm season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET.