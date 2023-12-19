Taylor Ann Green leaves Olivia Flowers speechless after she brings up Olivia’s late brother, Conner Flowers, in the upcoming episode of Southern Charm.

During a preview from the Thursday, December 21, episode of the Bravo show, Taylor, 28, awkwardly talks about Olivia’s brother, who died in January at the age of 32.

“I had a moment, [saying], ‘Who do I go to? My confidant, my brother,’” Taylor says in the clip released on Tuesday, December 19, while trying to explain why she and Austen Kroll talked to their families about their brief fling. “I love and adore him, as I know that you love and adored your brother.”

Pal Venita Aspen is taken aback by Taylor’s mention of Conner, replying, “Don’t do that.” Olivia, 31, is seemingly stunned after Taylor name drops her late sibling while attempting to defend her and Austen’s secret hookup. (Taylor and Austen, 36, made waves in early 2023 after it came out that they kissed in late 2022 after their respective splits from Shep Rose and Olivia that year.)

“I don’t think she realized what she was saying. I think she was just emotionally charged,” castmate Jarrett “JT” Thomas argues in his confessional interview, but Olivia doesn’t appear to be convinced it was a slip of the tongue.

Olivia reveals in her own confessional that “before all of this stuff, I would genuinely feel like Taylor didn’t really mean how it came out. But now, she’s pretty much crossed a line.” Olivia admits, “I don’t see her, like, being able to come back from saying that.”

Back at the table, Taylor doubles down on her claims that her brief hookup with Austen — and the decision to keep it hidden for months — is the “first time” she’s ever crossed Olivia’s “breach of trust.”

Related: Southern Charm's Biggest Scandals and Controversies The cast of Southern Charm has been entertaining Bravo fans since 2014, but sometimes, their offscreen scandals and controversies overshadow their onscreen antics. When Southern Charm premiered, it starred Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Jenna King. During season 1, Thomas met Kathryn Dennis, who is nearly 30 years his […]

Taylor begins to have a meltdown in front of all their friends when she admits that Olivia saying she “hates her” has been tough to handle. “You’re calling me a liar. You’ll never believe me and that you hate me,” Taylor says, to which Olivia replies, “Those are all true.”

Taylor starts to cry before telling Olivia, “Using the word hate is so strong.” Olivia quips, “Correct, that’s why I said it.”

Related: 'Southern Charm’ Cast: A Complete Guide to Who Has Dated Each Other The Southern Charm stars can’t get enough of each other — and that’s created a dizzying web of relationships, break ups and drama. Beginning with season 1, which premiered in 2014, OG stars Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis let fans see the good, the bad and the messy parts of their romantic relationships. […]

After Taylor claims she’s being “verbally abused” by Olivia, she storms off. Olivia, meanwhile, slams Austen, joking that he should “go have sex with her in the elevator and you’ll all solve it.”

Taylor and Olivia’s feud has been a hot topic throughout season 9 of Southern Charm after Olivia revealed she felt betrayed by her former BFF for kissing Austen behind her back. While Shep, 43, accepted Austen’s apology for hooking up with his ex, Olivia has been wary of Taylor and her timeline of events.

While filming season 9 in January, Olivia learned that her brother, Conner, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Olivia later revealed that Conner was using the drug to help cope with his chronic Lyme disease.

Taylor also suddenly lost her brother, Richard “Worth” Worthington, in June when he died at the age of 36. In the wake of both tragedies, Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Olivia were trying to put their issues aside and being supportive of one another.

Related: 80 Bravolebrities Name the Bravo Star They'd Least Want to Feud With There’s nothing quite like beef on Bravo — and it turns out Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice and Candiace Dillard Bassett dish it the best. While Bravolebrities spend the majority of the year fighting with their own cast members, more than 100 Real Housewives and stars of shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Below […]

“With everything that’s transpired in the last few months, both of us having lost a sibling, everything’s just tabled right now,” Taylor said in October. “I know we’re going to have to rehash it at [the] reunion or whatever, but we’ve been able to put all things aside and be there for each other as friends, and that’s really important for me.”

Olivia, however, exclusively told Us in November that she’s “not talking to Taylor” following their friendship ups and downs.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.