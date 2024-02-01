Sydney Warner won’t miss the chance to watch her husband, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, play in Super Bowl LVIII in the home stretch of her pregnancy.

“I have gotten the clear from my doctor, so from a medical standpoint, I feel good,” Sydney, 28, wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, January 31. “From [a] personal standpoint, I’m just gonna have to pace myself because these days I’m slowing down. A LOT. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. We are so excited.”

The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season 24, married Fred, 27, in June 2022. They announced one year later in October 2023 that they are expecting their first baby. Sydney is due in March, four weeks after the Super Bowl.

Fred and his 49ers teammates will play in the NFL championship game on Sunday, February 11, against the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Since the big game is in Sin City, the team (alongside their spouses and fans) will have to travel to attend.

“It’s so crazy that we are headed to the Super Bowl and I’m pregnant with our first child,” Sydney added in a second Instagram Story upload on Wednesday. “It’s honestly a fairy tale! I can’t believe I’m gonna be able to look back on this year and remember all these memories and know that we get to tell our baby boy about them!”

She continued, “And he’s already a part of these huge moments. It’s just incredible. We’re very blessed.”

Sydney will be four weeks away from her due date on Super Bowl Sunday and already picked out her game day outfit.

“I actually purchased [my look] about two hours ago,” she jokingly wrote in another Instagram Story post on Wednesday. “I’m literally buying one thing and if it doesn’t work when it comes in then it is what it is. I hate buying new clothes this [pregnancy]. It’s THE worst.”

While Sydney is excited to cheer on Fred and the 49ers during the big game, she’s hopeful that she won’t end up going into preterm labor.

“The only plan I have is to keep him safely inside the womb until we land back in San Fran,” she quipped on Wednesday, before noting how she’s been feeling recently. “Things have been moving FAST ever since Sunday [when the 49ers won the NFC Championship], So much going on but, so excited and so thankful. A tad overwhelming … but we are soaking it all up!”