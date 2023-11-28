The NFL fan base will be gaining a few tiny additions next year.

Several players have announced that they’re expanding their families in 2024, meaning their cheering squads will be getting a whole lot cuter.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced her pregnancy on November 24, revealing a baby girl is on the way.

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️,” Prescott commented on Ramos’ Instagram announcement at the time. “I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍.”

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner will also be joining the new dads club. His wife, Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower, gushed about the news via Instagram on October 28, writing that “the best is yet to come.”

Scroll down to see which NFL stars will become dads in 2024: