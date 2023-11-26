The Dallas Cowboys cheering section is about to get a lot cuter when quarterback Dak Prescott and pregnant girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos welcome their first baby.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍,” Ramos, 30, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 24, sharing maternity pictures. “Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you.”

The Cowboys quarterback, 30, was among the first social media users to reply to Ramos’ upload.

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️,” Prescott wrote via Instagram comment. “I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍.”

Prescott also reposted Ramos’ pregnancy portrait onto his Instagram Story, noting he is “beyond blessed” to become a father. “Girl dad incoming,” he added.

Prescott, who teased in an August interview that his relationship status was “pending,” went public with Ramos earlier this month.

“Entering a new decade with so much gratitude,” Ramos wrote via Instagram on November 17. “Blessed and thankful for my family and friends that celebrated with me in my new home ⭐️ I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet 🥰🎂💘 #30.”

Prescott replied: “So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club, my love.”

The pro athlete, for his part, turned 30 in July.

“It didn’t really hit me until someone texted me saying, ‘Enjoy your last day of your 20s,’ and I think that was more of the shocker than anything,” Prescott quipped during an August interview with WFAA. “But, it was fun and I guess to be able to celebrate it out here at practice with CD and the guys [wearing] the shirt that said, ‘Happy Birthday Dak,’ it’s fun. It’s a blessing to be able to do what I love on my birthday and especially now being 30.”

Prior to finding love with Ramos, Prescott dated Natalie Buffett for nearly three years. They split in 2022.

Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft after playing college football at Mississippi State University.

“[Dak’s] all football. He loves everything about it. The training,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told CBS sports reporters after their November 18 game. “When you look at this game, Sundays are really for free. What he does Monday through Saturday is so so impressive, and it’s important because we made changes from last year. These guys have worked hard to do the things that they’ve been asked to do and it’s nice to see it come together. … He is definitely playing at a high level.”