Support off the field! Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have been going strong since 2020.

Prescott was picked by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2016 after playing college football at Mississippi State. Buffett, for her part, earned a civil engineering degree from Southern Methodist University in 2019. In 2021, Buffett was named the director of content creation and strategy for OxeFit, a home gym company.

The pair confirmed their relationship when she publicly wished the football star happy birthday in July 2020. The following year, she wrote a heartfelt tribute to her man.

“Happy birthday my love!🎂 So proud of everything you’ve accomplished and overcome this past year,” Buffett wrote in July 2021. “I love sharing this crazy life with you and know you’re going to do amazing things in your 28th year! My cowboy, travel buddy, doggy daddy, and best friend.. I love you! 💞”

The duo have continued to offer glimpses of their life together over the years.

“All smiles with you,” she gushed via Instagram in December 2021.

They’ve also made a point to celebrate the holidays — in matching Christmas pajamas — with their three dogs getting in on the fun.

“Santa and his reindeer🎅🏼,” Buffett captioned a sweet snap in front of their tree in December 2021.

Two months later, Prescott and Buffett made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors event.

“The best date 🖤,” she gushed via Instagram.

In the comments section, the athlete added: “I love my date ♥️.”

Buffett was also by Prescott’s side in October 2020 when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

“Time for your vaccine 💉 #itsjello,” she captioned an Instagram photo dressed as his nurse that Halloween.

Prescott was injured again at the start of the 2022 season, fracturing his thumb and being forced to miss several games following surgery for his injury.

