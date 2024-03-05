Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, has given birth to the couple’s first baby.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 30, revealed on Monday, March 4, that he and Ramos, 30, welcomed a daughter, MJ, in February.

“Yeah I feel different, you wake up in the morning, you see that baby and understand the responsibilities,” Prescott told reporters at a Children’s Cancer Fund Gala in Texas. “Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but to want that for somebody else even more. It’s special. Everybody’s healthy and at home. We’re blessed.”

Prescott joked that he’d already started changing a “handful” of dirty diapers, but hopes to “pass that job along” whenever he can.

Ramos announced her pregnancy in November. “A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍,” she captioned a series of black-and-white maternity photos via Instagram at the time. “Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you.”

Prescott subsequently shared his excitement over the news in the comments section. “How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️,” he wrote. “I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍.”

While reposting Ramos’ baby bump pictures via his Instagram Story, Prescott noted that he felt “beyond blessed” to become a father, adding, “Girl dad incoming.”

Days later, Prescott elaborated on preparing for first-time parenthood. “[I’m] super, super blessed to have that responsibility, but, at the same time, [to] have that opportunity to start a family and bring a child into this world,” he said during a press conference. “I know what my mom means to me and, in a sense, [to] have that feeling in a different role is something I’m looking forward to.” (Prescott’s mother, Peggy, died of colon cancer in November 2013.)

Prescott further revealed that he and Ramos had already picked out a name for their baby girl but were choosing to keep it a secret until her March 2024 due date. He also quipped that his recent success on the field could be attributed to “dad strength.”

One week before confirming that they were expecting, Ramos and Prescott went public with their relationship. “Entering a new decade with so much gratitude,” she captioned Instagram photos of herself enjoying her birthday alongside Prescott. “Blessed and thankful for my family and friends that celebrated with me in my new home ⭐️ I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet 🥰🎂💘 #30.”

Prescott, for his part, commented, “So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club, my love.”

Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He became the team’s starting quarterback later that year after his predecessor, Tony Romo, suffered an injury.