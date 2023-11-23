Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott often plays coy about his private life, but he just went public with Sarah Jane Ramos.

“My relationship status? It is pending,” Prescott told WFAA, the Dallas ABC affiliate, in August.

By November, however, the quarterback was ready to make things official with Ramos on her 30th birthday.

She shared a carousel of pics via Instagram that started with a photo of herself at the Cowboys Stadium. The second photo was a romantic snap of herself and Prescott. The athlete looked at his girlfriend lovingly as she closed her eyes to blow out the candle on a slice of birthday cake.

“Entering a new decade with so much gratitude,” Ramos wrote. “Blessed and thankful for my family and friends that celebrated with me in my new home ⭐️ I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet 🥰🎂💘 #30.”

Prescott commented, “So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club my love ♥️🔥.”

Prior to dating Ramos, Prescott was in a long-term relationship with Natalie Buffett. They took their public relationship in summer 2020, but they broke up by early 2023.

Scroll down to learn more about Ramos:

1. She works with spirits.

Ramos isn’t just full of Cowboys team spirit. She was a representative for several alcohol brands, including Moët Hennessy and Diageo (which owns Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff). She is now a premise area manager for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the largest wine and spirits distributor in North America.

2. She’s a Cowboys fan.

In addition to enjoying several Cowboys games, she follows several fan accounts on social media.

3. She embraces her heritage.

Ramos has Italian, Cuban and British flags in her Instagram bio.

4. She likes sports.

While she isn’t an athlete like Prescott, Ramos seems to appreciate sports, especially golf. She has several posts showing herself enjoying the green while completing a game and even attending PGA tournaments like the Valspar Championship. “Swinging like a girl 😜,” she captioned a video of herself swinging a club on the green via Instagram in January.

Ramos also enjoys hockey. “Waking up to a Bolts win on a Monday > 👏😍,” she captioned a snap with two family members at a Tampa Bay Lightning game in May 2022.

She is also a fitness enthusiast, often sharing snaps from the gym to show off her workouts.

5. She is a college grad.

Ramos attended Florida State University where she graduated with a bachelor’s of science in criminal science.