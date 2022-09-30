Ready for baby! Caila Quinn and husband Nick Burrello are expecting their first child, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“We are 3 and 1/2 months along! I’ve been feeling quite nauseous with morning sickness, but each week we get more and more excited knowing baby is growing,” the 30-year-old Bachelor alum tells Us, adding with a laugh: “[Our baby] is currently the size of a navel orange.”

Quinn told Burrello, also 30, on his birthday that he is going to be a dad.

“I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it. When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!” she explains.

The duo are currently debating whether they are going to find out the sex of their little one.

“We go back and forth on that decision. I heard you push a little harder in the delivery room when you don’t know the gender because you’re so eager to find out! That might be a silly old myth, but as a couple we do love surprises,” she says. “And we are grateful and so happy for a boy or a girl, but many of our friends are having boys so I think it would be fun for our baby to have friends their age they could go to summer camp with.”

Quinn and Burrello wed in Sarasota, Florida, at the Ringling Museum of Art in May 2021. The twosome were originally set to wed in Lake Como, Italy, but were had to cancel the nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 protocols also forced the couple to rework their second wedding plans in Ohio.

“I am so excited to announce that Nick and I are finally married,” she told Us at the time. “It was truly a dream day. … Wish it didn’t have to end!”

Bachelor Nation met Quinn on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. While she was nearly named the Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher got the season 12 gig instead.

“It was so long ago. And it did happen for a moment. And it was fleeting, but at the end of the day, it worked out. And you know what, I was so young at the time,” she explained on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in 2021. “But yes, I was temporarily in the running for the Bachelorette, and they filmed in my hometown. And it was kind of crazy because for six months, they would fly me to L.A. to do fittings and for meetings and stuff like that. So I tried on a couple of dresses and gowns that JoJo wore on her season. I was like, ‘That blue dress looks good on you girl!’ I tried that same sparkly gown.”

Quinn went on to appear on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise before she met Burrello. He popped the question in January 2020.

Scroll through to see photos from Quinn’s pregnancy announcement: