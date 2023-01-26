Already popped! Raven Gates is already loving her pregnant body days after confirming that she and husband Adam Gottschalk are expecting their second child.

“They weren’t joking when they said you’d show sooner with the second,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 25, sharing the first snap of her baby bump.

The Arkansas native — who met Gottschalk, 32, on season 4 of BiP — announced two days earlier that she is pregnant.

“Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us!… especially Adam 🤣🤣,” Gates wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, sharing snaps of the married couple and son Gates, 12 months, posing with sonogram photos.

While the twosome — who wed in April 2021 — are excited to expand their brood, the real estate broker and the boutique owner were initially wary to find out that she is pregnant less than one year after welcoming eldest son Gates.

“Adam is in denial, I am in shock, Gates thinks it’s hilarious & Boaz is just checking in on us occasionally,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 24, sharing footage from the first moment they saw a positive pregnancy test. “Filmed: November 15, 2022 ❣️ Two under 2! I think we’re ready. … Kinda?”

In the video, Gates — who is due this summer — presented Gottschalk with a positive pregnancy strip while he’s changing their son’s diaper. The California native replies, “Oh s—t,” as his wife falls to the floor in hysterics.

“I don’t believe it because the other one — oh, that was a digital one,” the Bachelorette alum said in disbelief.

Once the initial shock wore off, the pair sealed the news with a sweet hug and kiss. “Do you feel my heart pounding?” Gates asked her husband as he started theorizing the conception date. “We practiced a lot!” she quipped.

Gates and Gottschalk — who welcomed their firstborn in January 2022 — previously told Us Weekly that they wanted to have a large brood.

“I think we agreed [that] we’d like two or three. But Adam has said, you know, we’ll see how I do with two and then go from there,” the Grey Suede founder exclusively told Us in April 2021.

Gottschalk, for his part, even predicted their future parenting styles. “Oh, man, this is tough,” he said at the time. “I’m probably going to be the tougher parent at first and then it’s going to change when [they get older].”