Bring on the babies! Newlyweds Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are ready to expand their family after tying the knot.

“We’re definitely working on a family. Hopefully, sooner than later, that would be great,” Gates, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly in a joint interview with Gottschalk, 31, noting the couple have “major baby fever” following their April nuptials.

The Grey Suede owner added, “I think we agreed [that] we’d like two or three. But Adam has said, you know, we’ll see how I do with two and then go from there.”

When asked who the stricter parent would be, the twosome told Us that it will change as their future child grows up.

“Oh, man, this is tough,” Gottschalk admitted. “I’m probably going to be the tougher parent at first and then it’s going to change when we have more to you.”

Gates agreed, “I think you’re right. I think in the beginning it’ll be you, and then it will change to me.”

Gottschalk and Gates met while filming season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. After getting engaged in 2019, the twosome had to postpone their wedding three times amid the coronavirus pandemic, finally saying “I do” on April 16.

“It’s kind of surreal. And I tell everyone all the time, it feels like we’ve been married already for a long time,” Gottschalk told Us, adding that he “can’t believe” it’s been four years since they fell in love on the Bachelor spinoff. “So much has even changed since then. … Everything to do with [our] lives, family and the whole franchise. And there’s more success stories coming out of it. When before people were, like, skeptical about what their potential outcome could be and now it’s, like, so exciting to see so many awesome couples come out of it.”

While they may be a success story, the Bachelor season 21 runner-up and the Bachelorette season 13 contestant opted not to get engaged while filming the 2017 season of the show, which they think only helped their relationship grow.

“There was no pressure for us to stay together. I think a lot of people, honestly, in Bachelor Nation kind of forgot about us in a way,” Gates told Us. “We weren’t highlighted as, like, the ‘it couple,’ which was really good for us, because there was no pressure. It wasn’t everyone checking in to see if we were still engaged or wedding planning or anything like that.”

Gottschalk concluded: “The franchise gives you the stage for you to fall in love in and then it’s up to you to continue that once the lights and cameras are off. And so, I think it gives you a better opportunity to do so [if you don’t get engaged]. And I mean, here we are. So, I think everything turned out perfectly. It worked out for us!”