From Paradise to parenting! Raven Gates gave birth to her first child with Adam Gottschalk on Tuesday, January 18.

“Little man made it,” Gottschalk, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the infant’s footprints. “Had an emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well. Born at 3:33 a.m.”

The former reality stars met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. The duo did not get engaged during the ABC show’s 2017 finale but continued to date long-distance when cameras stopped rolling.

The choice was “really good” for their relationship, the Arkansas native exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “There was no pressure,” the Bachelor alum explained at the time. “It wasn’t everyone checking in to see if we were still engaged or wedding planning or anything like that.”

Gottschalk, who appeared on season 13 of The Bachelorette, chimed in, “The franchise gives you the stage for you to fall in love in and then it’s up to you to continue that once the lights and cameras are off. And so, I think it gives you a better opportunity to do so [if you don’t get engaged]. And I mean, here we are. So, I think everything turned out perfectly. It worked out for us!”

In May 2019, the California native proposed to Gates. “This weekend has been a work in progress for the last four months,” Gottschalk captioned his Instagram proposal video at the time. “I went to bed with you Thursday night as my girlfriend and woke up to you as my fiancée on Friday!!”

The Bachelor Nation members were set to tie the knot in May 2020 but postponed their nuptials multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve replanned the wedding three times now,” the Grey Suede boutique owner exclusively told Us in August 2020. “I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

The former ABC personalities’ ceremony took place in April 2021 in Texas. They honeymooned in Hawaii.

“We’re definitely working on a family. Hopefully, sooner than later, that would be great,” Gates exclusively told Us two months later, noting that she and her husband both had “major baby fever.”

The couple announced that their “honeymoon baby” was on the way in a July 2021 Instagram post. “OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS!” the then-pregnant star gushed at the time. “I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

In the real estate agent’s own social media upload, he wrote, “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon. January 2022.”