This Bachelor Nation member is bumping along! Raven Gates has been showing her budding belly since her July pregnancy announcement.

“OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS!” the Bachelor alum, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and husband Adam Gottschalk smiling with ultrasound shots at the time. “Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

The California native, 31, added in a post of his own: “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon. January 2022.”

Three months later, the couple shared the sex of their baby-to-be with a Halloween-themed photo shoot. “OH BOY!!! Can’t wait to meet our little pumpkin. #24weeks,” the Shop Grey Suede boutique owner told her Instagram followers in October.

Gottschalk commented, “Boy dad mode activated.”

The couple tied the knot in May in Texas, two years after their engagement. The wedding ceremony was “replanned three times” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people,” the Arkansas native exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “I’m not doing that; I’m not uninviting people. So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

The pair met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, and Gates gushed about how “obsessed” she was with the Bachelorette alum in July 2018.

“I’m just really happy to be with him,” she said during a “The Morning Toast” appearance after moving in with him in Texas. “I really do feel, like, butterflies talking about him. He at first was, like, so obsessed with me, and now I’m so obsessed with him. I’m calling him from work, like, ‘When are you coming home? Are you home yet? Can you come home early?’”

Keep scrolling to see Gates’ baby bump album ahead of their little one’s birth.