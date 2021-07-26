From wedding bells to baby! Three months after her nuptials, Raven Gates is pregnant with her and husband Adam Gottschalk’s first child.

“OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS!” the Bachelor season 21 alum, 30, captioned a Sunday, July 25, Instagram slideshow. “Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

The dad-to-be, 31, added in a post of his own: “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon. January 2022.”

In the couple’s social media uploads, they kissed while holding ultrasound photos. Their “fur baby” joined them in a few sweet shots.

Fellow Bachelor Nation members showed the former ABC personalities their support in her comments section. “Oh my gosh how wonderful!!!! Seriously so so so happy for you guys!!!!” Ali Fedotowsky wrote, while pregnant Ashley Iaconetti added, “Yayy! You’re so cute!! You’re gonna be the sweetest parents.”

The Arkansas native and the Bachelorette season 13 alum tied the knot in April in Texas. Two months later, Gates exclusively told Us Weekly that they were “definitely working on a family.”

The pair had “major baby fever,” the Grey Suede owner added in June. “Hopefully, [we conceive] sooner than later, that would be great. I think we agreed [that] we’d like two or three. But Adam has said, you know, we’ll see how I do with two and then go from there.”

Gottschalk predicted at the time that he would be the “tougher” parent “at first,” explaining, “Then it’s going to change when we have more to you.”

The duo met and fell in love while filming season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. They got engaged two years later, postponing their wedding three times amid the coronavirus pandemic before marrying.

The former reality stars have been open about their decision not to get engaged on the ABC show, which was “really good” for their relationship, Gates exclusively told Us last month.

“There was no pressure,” she said. “It wasn’t everyone checking in to see if we were still engaged or wedding planning or anything like that.”

The California native chimed in, “The franchise gives you the stage for you to fall in love in and then it’s up to you to continue that once the lights and cameras are off. And so, I think it gives you a better opportunity to do so [if you don’t get engaged]. And I mean, here we are. So, I think everything turned out perfectly. It worked out for us!”