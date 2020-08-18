Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are one of the only Bachelor in Paradise couples to put — and keep — a ring on it post-Mexico, but the coronavirus pandemic is preventing the couple from making it down the aisle.

“I’ve replanned the wedding three times now,” the 29-year-old Bachelor alum exclusively told Us Weekly on our “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, noting she’s “totally stopped” the planning process as the COVID-19 crisis continues. “I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ … We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people. I’m not doing that; I’m not uninviting people. So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

Gates added that it’s “totally fine” if the couple “accidentally get pregnant along the way.”

The Shop Grey Suede boutique owner said, “I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever. He is ready.”

Gates’ “Girls Night” cohost and fellow Bachelor alum Alexis Waters agreed that Gottschalk, 30, is “like a dad already.” Waters and boyfriend Tyler Fernandez, however, aren’t in the same spot.

“I’m far from it. I’m nowhere near baby making,” the 27-year-old Hoop Nation by Alexis founder said, noting she isn’t rushing toward an engagement either. “The only jewelry that I’m worried about now is hoops. I mean we’re both hustling hard right now, just focusing on our businesses. We know we’re gonna be together so there’s no rush and he’s he got a little lucky because like I’m young still. So he’s got time.”

Both women noted on the podcast that their romance relationships have ups and downs, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a roller coaster, like any normal relationship, it’s a freakin’ roller coaster,” Gates said. “But I will say at this present moment, I’m very, very in love and happy.”

Waters agreed, but admitted, “I definitely slept downstairs like multiple times.”

For more from the Bachelor season 21 contestants, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast and watch the videos above.