Almost paradise! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk jetted off to Hawaii following their intimate wedding.

“Brb… honey m🌝🌝ning. Can’t wait to get back all the content from our wedding last week!” Gottschalk, 30, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 21, alongside a series of tropical photos. “I still can’t believe it’s been close to 4 years since we met in Paradise 🌴 #justmarried #covidwedding #honeymoon #wife #husband.”

The pair are honeymooning in Wailea, Maui, after tying the knot on Friday, April 16, in Dallas, Texas. Their adventures in the Aloha state have already included biking in the Haleakala National Park, drinking from fresh coconuts and sunset views.

After meeting on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, the couple got engaged in June 2019. “I’m keeping you forever and for always,” Gates captioned a black-and-white photo of her engagement ring at the time.

“I’m getting more and more excited as the days go on,” Gates, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020 ahead of their original wedding date the same year. “I told Adam the other day … we were sitting on the couch eating Cheetos, eating ice cream, all this junk food. And I’m like, ‘Can you believe we met on a TV show? Like, this is just so normal now, I just can’t even believe it.’”

While the duo planned to get married in 2020, they had to postpone the nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Arkansas native revealed in August 2020 that the couple have “replanned the wedding three times now,” which led her to “totally stop” the planning process amid the health crisis.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ … We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people. I’m not doing that; I’m not uninviting people,” Gates said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

Although the pair’s big day was smaller than expected — they had 20 guests in attendance — the ceremony was beautiful. Gottschalk wore a yarmulke in tradition with his Jewish heritage while Gates’ gown was embroidered with flowers from top to bottom.

The Grey Suede shop owner later changed her dress and opted for a strapless number with a tulle skirt to dance during the reception.

