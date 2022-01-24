Raven Gates’ little guy! The Bachelor in Paradise alum and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, became parents in January 2022 and have been showing off son Gates ever since.

“Little man made it,” the California native, 31, told his Instagram followers on January 18. “Had an emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well. Born at 3:33 a.m.”

Gottschalk’s fellow Bachelor Nation member, 30, detailed the “wild turn of events” her birth took in an Instagram post three days later.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” the Bachelor alum captioned a January 21 slideshow. “So many of you told me ‘seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain.’ You all were so right! … The most comforting part of all was looking into Adam’s green eyes knowing we were in this together. Many things could [have] went wrong but God heard my prayers. My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family!”

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums Astrid Loch and Jade Roper commented on the social media upload. “He so freaking cuteeeee. Hope mama is feeling well xx,” the Germany native, 31, wrote, while the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, 35, added, “Congrats, Raven and Adam! And hi, sweet Gates!”

In a post of his own, the new dad called Raven a “trouper” and told his Instagram followers what inspired their infant’s name.

“Gates Zev Gottschalk. Gates was a name we picked out randomly one night while on a date and it stuck so well,” the real estate agent wrote at the time. “It is also tribute to Raven’s maiden name. Zev is a name of Hebrew origin which means Wolf — also my great-grandfather’s name. We’re getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already.”

He and Raven met and fell in love on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, getting engaged in May 2019. Although their wedding was postponed three times amid the coronavirus pandemic, they wed in April 2021 and subsequently announced their pregnancy news.

“Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January,” the then-expectant star wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

Keep scrolling to see the former ABC personalities’ photos of their newborn, from sleepy shots to family selfies.