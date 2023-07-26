Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk’s second baby threw them for a loop when he arrived — and made them second guess his moniker.

The Bachelor Nation couple shared their newborn’s name via social media on Tuesday, July 25.

“We welcomed our 2nd son on my 32nd birthday – July 23, 2023 🤍 Max Asa Gottschalk weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, 20 in long & was born at 8:10 am,” Gates penned via Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos of her newborn. “My prayer for my sons have been that they have an unbreakable bond & each having their own separate God Given gifts to give to the world. If the last few days are any indication of what the future holds, then my prayers have already been answered 🤍 (not pictured is Boaz getting his sniffs in! 🐕).”

The reveal came just days after the pair welcomed the little one via C-section on Sunday, July 23. Before Gates, 32, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, July 25, she hinted at her baby’s moniker via her Instagram Story.

“Adam and I are still debating names,” she confessed on Monday, July 24, explaining, “We were so set on this particular name & then … We saw the baby & it just didn’t fit!!”

Gates — who also shares 18-month-old son Gates Zev with Gottschalk, 32 — told her followers that the pair were “up late tonight going back and forth on a name we think works better.”

The former Bachelor contestant reiterated, “It’s hard when you have the name set on something particular & it just doesn’t fit the baby!”

The couple, who fell in love on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, were, however, “on the same page,” according to Gates. “Not really a debate of the names between us — just making sure we’re going through all of the options,” she teased.

Gottschalk and Gates, who tied the knot in April 2021, announced in January that their second child was on the way. “Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us! … especially Adam 🤣🤣,” the twosome wrote via Instagram at the time.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The following month, the family of three escaped to Mexico for a vacation to celebrate the big news. In June, Gates and Gottschalk left their eldest child at home and jetted off to Italy for a babymoon.

“10/10 would recommend!” Gates wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a series of snaps from their romantic trip. “We went to Rome, Florence, & ended in Lake Como 🤍 Sometimes I forget I’m even pregnant because the time is flying by so fast! 🤰🏻💕 grateful to have these memories with Adam!”

The pair officially expanded their brood on Sunday when their second baby was born in Texas. (The little one shares a birthday with Gates, who rang in her 32nd year at the hospital.)

“Just finished watching my first C-section. Honestly not as bad as I thought it would be,” Gottschalk wrote via his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the baby’s footprints. “Mom & baby are doing VERY good.”