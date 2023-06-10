Ciao, bella! Bachelor in Paradise’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk jetted off to Italy on a romantic babymoon before welcoming their second child.

“10/10 would recommend!” the pregnant star, 31, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 7, while sharing photos from the couple’s kid-free trip. “We went to Rome, Florence, & ended in Lake Como.”

The former Bachelor contestant, who announced in January that she’s expecting baby No. 2, revealed she sometimes forgets she’s pregnant “because the time is flying by so fast.”

The Arkansas native — who already shares 16-month-old son Gates with her 33-year-old husband — gushed over the summer getaway, writing, “Grateful to have these memories with Adam!”

Gottschalk was also a big fan of escaping to Europe with his wife without their tiny tot in toe.

“Summers in Lake Como are a must📍 We try to do 1 big trip a year for the both of us to not only get away from work but to also connect as a couple,” the real estate agent wrote via social media on Wednesday. “Our little baby moon before #2 comes 😅 & Such a beautiful place and beautiful lady to explore with.”

The University of Arizona alum shared a few “pro tips” with his followers, suggesting they get a good mileage credit card to help with travel deals. He also sang the praises of the pair’s travel agent and pointed out that the experts have “done this many more times than you have.”

Earlier in the trip, Gottschalk documented the duo’s time in Rome. The lovebirds made a stop at the Colosseum and toured Vatican City.

The twosome later enjoyed some downtime in Lake Como. Their low-key activities in the coastal city included chartering a boat for a day on the sea and indulging in homemade pizza.

The Grey Suede founder and Gottschalk fell in love while participating in season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2017. Two years later, the Bachelorette alum proposed, and the couple planned to tie the knot in May 2020.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, the pair had to postpone their nuptials. They eventually walked down the aisle in April 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Gates revealed three months later that their “honeymoon baby” was due in January 2022. Their baby boy arrived on January 18, 2022, following an emergency C-section. The following year, the reality stars announced that they are expanding their brood with another child, due in July.

“Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us! … especially Adam 🤣🤣,” the southern belle joked via Instagram in January.

