Bumping along! Raven Gates announced her second pregnancy in January — and she’s been giving fans glimpses of her baby bump ever since.

“Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼,” Gates wrote via Instagram on January 23 in a joint reveal with her husband, Adam Gottschalk. Pray for us! … especially Adam 🤣🤣.”

The pregnant Bachelor Nation star was all smiles in a series of photos with her spouse and their toddler, Gates Zev. The trio held on tight to a strip of sonogram images, confirming that another bundle of joy is on the way.

The couple, who met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, tied the knot in April 2021. They welcomed their son in January 2022.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” the former Bachelor contestant wrote via Instagram at the time. “So many of you told me, ‘Seeing your child for the first time, it’s a feeling you can’t explain.’ You all were so right!”

After arriving home later that week, Gates gushed over the process of becoming a first-time mom. “Looking into Adam’s green eyes knowing we were in this together [made me calm]. Many things could of [sic] went wrong but God heard my prayers,” she wrote in a January 2022 social media post. “My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family!”

Shortly after announcing her second pregnancy, the University of Arkansas native gave fans a peek at her baby bump.

“They weren’t joining when they said you’d show sooner with the 2nd,” the TV personality captioned an Instagram Story picture just days after she publicly shared her happy news.

She later confirmed that she found out she is expecting in November 2022 but waited until after the holidays to tell her social media followers.

The Grey Suede founder continued to bring her fans along for the ride during her pregnancy journey via a January YouTube video. In the first clip, she documented weeks three through 13 for her viewers.

Gates explained in the video that week five was one of the “hardest” ones to handle, noting that she was “an emotional roller coaster” due to the hormones.

“I am so convinced that this is a girl because I just didn’t have these mood swings [last time],” she shared.

Scroll down to see the pregnant star’s baby bump progress: