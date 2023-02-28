Calm before the storm! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk jetted off to Mexico for a babymoon ahead of welcoming their second child.

The pregnant star, 31, documented the getaway via her Instagram Story, revealing that the duo’s 13-month-old son, Gates, was also along for the ride.

“We’ve arrived!” the former Bachelor contestant wrote via social media after checking into the Grand Velas Riviera Maya on Friday, February 24. “Absolutely stunning.”

The Arkansas native, who announced her second pregnancy in January, showed off the ocean view from her room, revealing the hotel had a crib ready for her baby boy with “sweet gifts for him and chocolate for us.”

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who met on season 4 of the series in 2017, gushed over their son in a series of snaps. (The pair tied the knot in April 2021 after having to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.)

“Can you tell that Gates is excited to be here,” the proud mom wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, sharing a video of her little one running into the room wearing a “I’m a sucker for you” T-shirt. “Oh my goodness, you are one cool dude!”

The trio embraced the tropical vibes throughout their stay, which lasted until Tuesday, February 28. While Gottschalk, 32, took baby Gates to the pool on Saturday, February 25, the expectant mom headed to the spa for some much-needed relaxation.

The group later dinned together — and revealed they tried crickets and ants during the trip. After a beach day on Sunday, February 26, the family of three once again ate out at the hotel and experienced some of its lavish cuisine.

During their final full day in paradise, the Shop Grey Suede owner told her followers that she and Gottschalk snuck out for a “Mom & Dad Date Night” as her mom watched their son.

“Last morning here & it’s just me, you & the cruise ship awake this early,” the University of Arkansas alum captioned an Instagram Story video of her holding her little guy on their balcony on Tuesday.

Later that afternoon, the squad headed home to Texas. “We just made it back to Dallas and I think everyone got a nap on the plane, which is a win,” the vlogger said in a social media video, referring to her boys.

Scroll down to see how the couple celebrated their Mexican babymoon: